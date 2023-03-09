Open in App
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Repatriates Guantánamo Bay Detainee Held for 2 Decades Without Trial

By AJ McDougall,

3 days ago
Joe Skipper/Reuters

The Pentagon said Wednesday that it had repatriated a Saudi man detained for more than two decades at Guantánamo Bay without trial. The transfer of the prisoner, Ghassan Abdullah al-Sharbi, was first reported by The New York Times . It reduces the population at Guantánamo to 31, and follows three other releases in February. Al-Sharbi, 48, was captured in Pakistan and held on suspicion of making explosive devices for al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. He was briefly charged with “providing material support for terrorism,” according to the Times , but the case was dropped after it was determined that the charge could not retroactively be applied as an international war crime. In a statement, the Pentagon said the U.S. appreciated the “willingness” of Saudi Arabia to support its efforts towards “responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantánamo Bay facility.”

