FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five Homestead High School senior baseball players put pen to paper on Wednesday evening as Nic Pequignot (Indiana Tech), Evan Shoppell (Trine), Griffin Tinkel (Indiana Tech), Logan Wilson (Goshen College), and Bryce Yoder (Marietta College) all signed to play on the next level.

