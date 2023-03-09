Open in App
Portland, OR
The US Sun

Popular grocery store becomes latest victim of retail apocalypse as it announces closure of all its locations

By Caitlin Hornik,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1oFm_0lCZTs8m00

POPULAR Portland-based grocery retailer Green Zebra will close its doors at the end of the month.

All three Oregon locations will shutter after ten years on March 31.

Green Zebra is closing all of its locations Credit: Green Zebra

The chain worked to redefine what convenience stores could be.

Green Zebra prided itself on selling fresh local produce, meat and groceries - not cigarettes and candy.

The stores also offered shoppers a coffee bar, nutritious made-from-scratch meals, and kombucha Zlurpees.

From an employee standpoint, Green Zebra offered affordable health insurance as well as a fair-wage job, with the company's internal minimum wage having increased seven times since it opened in 2013.

Lisa Sedlar, Green Zebra Founder and CEO, cited the pandemic and inflation as reasons for the shutdown.

“We have been holding on by a thread since the pandemic started and have been in austerity mode since then,” Sedlar said in a statement.

“We experienced nine straight quarters of increases to our cost of goods, packaging, fuel, insurance, taxes, freight charges, and well, pretty much everything.

"Combine that with supply chain and staffing shortages and razor-thin grocery margins, we just couldn’t overcome all the obstacles.

"We definitely gave it our all and fought the good fight. We are thankful for the opportunity to have been in service to our community.”

Sedlar went on to encourage locals to continue to shop at the stores through the end of the month.

“I want to express my deep gratitude and love for our truly awesome team members, loyal customers, vendor friends, landlords, investors and everyone who has helped us along the way," she said.

"It has been a great honor to serve our local community over the last 10 years, and we’re beyond disappointed that we were unable to overcome the challenges presented by the global pandemic and current economic conditions.

"People often ask me if shopping local makes a difference and my answer is a resounding YES!

"Now more than ever small businesses need our support."

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

