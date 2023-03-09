Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
See more from this location?
WANE 15

Leo grad Davison leads Indiana Tech to NAIA Sweet 16

By Glenn Marini,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCLHL_0lCZTm5e00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School graduate Blake Davison scored a game-high 23 points to lead Indiana Tech over Evangel 71-66 in the second round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament as the Warriors punched their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday night at the Schaefer Center.

Josh Kline added 15 points and 9 rebounds while Corey McKinney chipped in with 14 points for the Warriors.

Indiana Tech advances to the NAIA Sweet Sixteen March 13 & 14 against Jamestown (N.D.).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Wayne, IN newsLocal Fort Wayne, IN
IHSAA releases boys basketball semi-state pairings
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Komets struggle in 6-2 loss to Indy Fuel
Fort Wayne, IN1 hour ago
Komets rally to sweep back-to-back against Wheeling
Fort Wayne, IN22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Millers fall in tight regional matchup
Noblesville, IN21 hours ago
Homestead gymnastics clinches runner-up finish for third straight season
Muncie, IN23 hours ago
Midwest figure skaters compete for sectional championship
Fort Wayne, IN5 hours ago
Mad Ants losing skid continues against Motor City
Fort Wayne, IN22 hours ago
Spacemen punch ticket to USPHL National Playoffs
Fort Wayne, IN2 hours ago
Trine falls to NYU at DIII Sweet Sixteen
Angola, IN2 days ago
Boys basketball: Van Wert heads to regional finals
Van Wert, OH2 days ago
Carroll’s Armstrong, Jones, Stromberg, Swedzinski sign
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf works overtime to make state
Ottawa, OH1 day ago
Mad Ants fall to Motor City in wild finish
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Procession underway for Master Trooper James Bailey
Garrett, IN1 day ago
Culver’s donates sales in memory of Master Trooper Bailey
Auburn, IN5 hours ago
Van Wert man finishes second in Las Vegas pool tournament, nets $7,000
Van Wert, OH2 days ago
Hanging on for Dear Life in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Bluffton, Indiana welcomes Papa John's with record crowds at its grand opening
Bluffton, IN2 days ago
Police investigate crash at intersection of Coldwater, Washington Center roads
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Fire breaks out at a vacant Fort Wayne home
Fort Wayne, IN15 hours ago
Ground Broken on $65M Development
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Huntington standoff ends peacefully Thursday in Huntington
Huntington, IN2 days ago
Chilly Saturday, another round of snow
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
New subdivision coming to east Allen County
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Florida teen honors Indiana State trooper who died while on duty
Auburn, IN3 days ago
Law enforcement community joins friends, family at Trooper Bailey's visitation
Auburn, IN2 days ago
Crews extinguish fire quickly at northeast FW duplex
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
City leaders begin construction on Southeast Fort Wayne grocery
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
This Indiana Diner Has Been Named the Best in the State
Huntington, IN2 days ago
Fire crews called near Bridgedale Terrace Apartments
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy