Leo grad Davison leads Indiana Tech to NAIA Sweet 16

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School graduate Blake Davison scored a game-high 23 points to lead Indiana Tech over Evangel 71-66 in the second round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament as the Warriors punched their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday night at the Schaefer Center.

Josh Kline added 15 points and 9 rebounds while Corey McKinney chipped in with 14 points for the Warriors.

Indiana Tech advances to the NAIA Sweet Sixteen March 13 & 14 against Jamestown (N.D.).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.