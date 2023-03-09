Open in App
Cortlandt Manor, NY
News 12

Cortlandt Manor girl uses difficult health journey to inspire others as part of fundraiser

By Lee Danuff,

2 days ago

A girl from Cortlandt Manor is using her difficult health journey to inspire others as part of a fundraiser.

Seven-year-old Madison Turner was diagnosed last September with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare children's cancer that impacts her muscles.

She underwent a successful surgery and chemotherapy - all while maintaining a positive attitude.

Madison is now an ambassador for Stop & Shop's annual Help Cure Childhood Cancer Campaign.

Stop & Shop customers throughout the tri-state can donate at checkout by rounding up their total to the nearest dollar or by donating an additional $1 to $5 until April 2.

The proceeds from donations go to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center where Madison receives her treatment.

