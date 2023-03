Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (left) and West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (right) chase a loose ball on Wednesday. The Mountaineers advanced to the Big 12 quarterfinals with a 78-62 victory. (AP photo)

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia ganged up on Texas Tech Wednesday night inside the T-Mobile Center. Literally. The Mountaineers used a group effort and workman-like precision to take down

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers