News Channel 3-12

SLO County prepares for storm

By Tony Almanza,

3 days ago
OCEANO, Calif.- San Luis Obispo County representatives say they want people that live near the Arroyo Grande Creek levee to be on alert and prepared before the upcoming storm.

The levee has been repaired since the January storm.

But the heavy rain that is expected this weekend may cause spillover.

Staff with county emergency services say it is very likely that there will be an evacuation warning sent out based on how much rain this area is expected to receive.

If evacuations become necessary…an emergency alert will be sent out.

Information on where to find sand and sandbags locally if needed click link.

