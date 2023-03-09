Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tatum scores 30 to help Celtics power past Blazers 115-93

By Associated Press,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYNP0_0lCZRu7U00

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 115-93 to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night.

Tatum’s 36th game this season with 30 or more points helped the Celtics avoid their first four-game losing streak. Derrick White added 21 points and five assists. Al Horford finished with 17 points, six rebounds and assists.

The Celtics played without big man Robert Williams for the third straight game as he recovers from a strained left hamstring. But they got back Tatum and Horford, who sat out Monday’s overtime loss at Cleveland nursing a sore knee and back, respectively.

Both were active during an 18-7 second quarter run that gave Boston a 53-35 cushion. The lead grew to 23 points (94-72) at the end of the third and as high as 27 the fourth.

Damian Lillard scored 27 points and had eight assists to lead the Blazers, who dropped to 14-20 on the road. Jerami Grant added 13 points.

Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic returned after a 14-game absence with a left calf strain. He’d been sidelined since Feb. 1. He started and had five points and six rebounds in 17 minutes.

Portland is 2-2 during its current six-game road trip.

The Blazers began the night 12th in the Western Conference standings, but very much in contention to make the play-in tournament. They had the same record as the Thunder (11th) and Pelicans (10th), and were just one game behind the ninth-place Lakers.

WILLIAMS MAKING TRIP

Williams will travel with Boston to begin its six-game road trip Saturday at Atlanta. Coach Joe Mazzulla said the hope is Williams will be able to return in the original 7 to 10 days that was projected after he was injured during the Celtics’ win over Brooklyn on March 3.

MOVING ON

Celtics forward Grant Williams said before the game he isn’t worried about any lingering effects after he missed a pair of potential go-ahead free throws in Boston’s overtime loss at Cleveland on Monday.

Before the shots, Williams was captured on camera jawing with Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell, telling him, “I’m going to make both of them.”

“I felt like I was super locked in and focused, even the confidence of saying you’ll make them both,” Williams told reporters. “It’s funny because when you say that and miss both, it’s even funnier.”

Williams had eight points, but missed his lone free-throw attempt.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Were outscored 25-17 in the second quarter, shooting 4 of 17 from the field (24%). ... Lillard started the game hitting a pair of 3-pointers. He finished the first period by missing four of his final six shots.

Celtics: Payton Pritchard sat with left heel pain. ... Horford knocked down two 3s in the first quarter to move past Isaiah Thomas (460) for ninth place on the franchise’s all-time list. With a layup in the first quarter, Marcus Smart became the 25th player in team history to score 6,000 points. ... Started the game 9 of 15 from 3 before missing 12 straight to end the first half. … Celtics led 35-28 at the end of the first, shooting 58% (11 of 19).

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At 76ers on Friday.

Celtics: At Atlanta on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Is Celtics star Jalyen Brown playing vs. Damian Lillard, Blazers?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Trail Blazers Head To Boston To Take On The Celtics
Portland, OR2 days ago
Joe Mazzulla Gets Defensive Over Celtics’ Shot Selection Vs. Trail Blazers
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Blazers star Damian Lillard sends ‘aggressive’ message to front office
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Embiid and Lillard clash in Philadelphia-Portland matchup
Portland, OR2 days ago
Russell scores 28 points in return, Lakers beat Raptors
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Burger King employee in Georgia distracts manager, allows armed robbers into restaurant
Rome, GA2 days ago
Doncic and Dallas visit Morant and the Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. drops hilarious reaction to CJ McCollum’s late-game takeover vs. Mavs
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Embiid hits jumper to give 76ers comeback win over Blazers
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
76ers vs. Trail Blazers: Will James Harden Return Friday?
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Local woman traveled cross-country for new passport after officials warn of significant delays
Boston, MA2 days ago
Spurs overcome Jokic's triple-double to top Nuggets 128-120
San Antonio, TX12 hours ago
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp accused in drive-by shooting
Tacoma, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy