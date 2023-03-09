Open in App
F4WOnline

Powerhouse Hobbs wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

By Bryan Rose,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FfMU_0lCZRnBd00

Hobbs defeated Wardlow with the help of QT Marshall.

Powerhouse Hobbs is the new TNT Champion.

Hobbs defeated Wardlow to win the title for the first time on Wednesday in a falls count anywhere last man standing match. The finish of the match had Wardlow going for a powerbomb by the announcer’s desk when QT Marshall attacked him from behind with a steel chair. Marshall continued to attack him with the chair and helped Hobbs get up on his feet. Together, they powerbombed Wardlow off the stage and onto a nearby platform. After Wardlow failed to answer the ten count, Hobbs was awarded the win.

Wardlow had just won the championship this past Sunday at AEW Revolution, defeating Samoa Joe. The previous week on Dynamite, Hobbs won the Face of the Revolution ladder match, earning the TNT Championship match for the following week.

It was noted on commentary during the finish of the match that QT had promised Hobbs the championship months ago, and what he did Wednesday was fulfilling the promise. QT has been off television in recent weeks, with vignettes for something called “QTV” airing on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. QT wore a QTV shirt on Wednesday’s show while helping Hobbs.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Happy 102nd Birthday Alan Hale Jr.
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Report: Triple H Planning To ‘Stack’ WrestleMania 40, Targetting Two Major Names
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy