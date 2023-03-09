Powerhouse Hobbs wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Hobbs defeated Wardlow with the help of QT Marshall.

Powerhouse Hobbs is the new TNT Champion.

Hobbs defeated Wardlow to win the title for the first time on Wednesday in a falls count anywhere last man standing match. The finish of the match had Wardlow going for a powerbomb by the announcer’s desk when QT Marshall attacked him from behind with a steel chair. Marshall continued to attack him with the chair and helped Hobbs get up on his feet. Together, they powerbombed Wardlow off the stage and onto a nearby platform. After Wardlow failed to answer the ten count, Hobbs was awarded the win.

Wardlow had just won the championship this past Sunday at AEW Revolution, defeating Samoa Joe. The previous week on Dynamite, Hobbs won the Face of the Revolution ladder match, earning the TNT Championship match for the following week.

It was noted on commentary during the finish of the match that QT had promised Hobbs the championship months ago, and what he did Wednesday was fulfilling the promise. QT has been off television in recent weeks, with vignettes for something called “QTV” airing on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. QT wore a QTV shirt on Wednesday’s show while helping Hobbs.