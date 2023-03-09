Triple threat Trios title match set for next week's AEW Dynamite

The International title is also on the line next week.

House of Black will defend the AEW World Trios Championship in a triple threat match on the March 15 Dynamite episode.

In a bout set up with a promo segment on this week's episode, House of Black's Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews will defend their newly-won titles against The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, as well as Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

After Jericho, Guevara, and Garcia defeated AR Fox and Top Flight in a trios match on this week's show, Jericho called out House of Black, and declared his team the new number one contenders. The Elite answered the call-out instead. House of Black then appeared and challenged both teams for next week.

AEW World Champion MJF will have his "Re-Bar Mitzvah" on next week's Dynamite. MJF appeared in a pre-taped promo on this week's show, but next week will be his first live appearance since retaining the World title at Revolution.

Also announced, Orange Cassidy will defend the rebranded International Championship against Jeff Jarrett next week.

The lineup:

AEW Dynamite, Wednesday, March 15 --