Instagram back up after users reported issues accessing app

By Addy Bink,

2 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – Instagram users trying to check their feeds Wednesday night were met with an unfortunate message – their feeds weren’t updating.

Users began reporting Instagram being down at around 8 p.m. CT Wednesday. According to Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, more than 46,000 people reported issues accessing the social media platform.

Around 9 p.m. CT, a second spike of Instagram outages was being reported on Downdetector, which collects status information for dozens of sites through user-submitted reports, social media discussion, and “other key indicators.”

The majority of reported problems were being seen on the Instagram app rather than on the desktop version. Many said they weren’t able to see stories at the top of the screen and their feed wouldn’t refresh.

As of Thursday morning, user reported outages have dropped off, Downdetector shows.

In a statement to Nexstar on Thursday, a Meta spokesperson said, “Last night, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

