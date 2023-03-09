Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

Bars could see financial boost during St. Patrick’s Day

By Terry Craig,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zD9h8_0lCZR8HD00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, meaning bars and breweries are gearing up for the holiday.

“It’s by far one of our more profitable days,” Sonka Irish Pub Manager Noelle Cress said.

Sonka Irish Pub is the only Irish themed pub in Terre Haute which gives the holiday extra meaning. Cress said they normally bring in twice their normal inventory for the holiday to keep up with the demand.

She assured that there will be plenty of green on St. Patrick’s Day.

“We use plastic cups instead of glass because we cannot keep up with the shear amount of beer that’s poured,” Cress said. “We have several taps that we rotate out to add more green beer.”

She said that the pub will be open an hour earlier on St. Patrick’s Day.

Beside the financial boost that the holiday brings, she explained that it’s about building relationships with customers and providing them with a big celebration.

“For a small, locally owned business to just see that support… that alone is wonderful,” Cress said.

The Terre Haute Brewing Company is also planning for a big day. Bartender Megan Neier said that St. Patrick’s Day is big day for business.

Neier stated that they plan to roll out some holiday themed drinks for the rush of people.

“We have our new Irish whiskeys in right now,” Neier explained. “We’re going to be making cocktails with those.”

Neier also said that this will be her first time working on the holiday and that she’s excited to experience the atmosphere. She said that beyond just the drinks, there will be live music during their St. Pats celebration.

St. Patricks Day is on March 17th.

NEXT: Indiana Senate Bill 12 could prosecute school workers Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Terre Haute, IN newsLocal Terre Haute, IN
Wabash Valley weekend planner: MAR 11-12
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Terre Haute Casino construction stays on track
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Preparing your garden for the weather
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Legend of Lent, 'Stop n Sea' Fish was once the go-to fish shop in the belly of southern Indiana
Montgomery, IN2 days ago
Terre Haute downtown businesses to clean-up after crows
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Passion: The secret ingredient behind this Crawfordsville bakery and bistro
Crawfordsville, IN2 days ago
A Terre Haute South club looks to earn state recognition
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Bloomington named one of the ‘coolest small cities in America’
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Cook signs with Wabash College
Crawfordsville, IN15 hours ago
"All of us kind of have this light..." New non-profit Soul Light Minstries to bring light to old motel; Brazil community
Brazil, IN2 days ago
Officer recalls life-saving AED use in recent Terre Haute crash
Terre Haute, IN23 hours ago
Women’s History Month event list 2023
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Burying a hero “Missing in Action” for 70 years
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Walnut Street project expected to impact hundreds
Terre Haute, IN3 days ago
Internet company expanding to downtown Washington
Washington, IN2 days ago
Planning notebook: Former Great Wall restaurant site could be home to 426 college students
Bloomington, IN3 days ago
“Patients will have two nurses” Good Sam launches Virtual Nursing
Vincennes, IN1 day ago
Board OKs alley enhancement plan
Crawfordsville, IN2 days ago
Beware the jumping worm! Invasive species spotted in Indiana
Terre Haute, IN3 days ago
Election board continues investigation despite David Wolfe Bender’s intent to withdraw
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Remarkable Women: Christina Crist’s mission to end suicide
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Student in custody following threat to Otter Creek Middle School
Terre Haute, IN21 hours ago
City Council discuss ARPA funds and new police vehicles
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Gibson Southern’s journey to get to a regional championship
Fort Branch, IN1 day ago
Sullivan Middle School students learn lifesaving skills
Sullivan, IN16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy