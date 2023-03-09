Bars could see financial boost during St. Patrick’s Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, meaning bars and breweries are gearing up for the holiday.

“It’s by far one of our more profitable days,” Sonka Irish Pub Manager Noelle Cress said.

Sonka Irish Pub is the only Irish themed pub in Terre Haute which gives the holiday extra meaning. Cress said they normally bring in twice their normal inventory for the holiday to keep up with the demand.

She assured that there will be plenty of green on St. Patrick’s Day.

“We use plastic cups instead of glass because we cannot keep up with the shear amount of beer that’s poured,” Cress said. “We have several taps that we rotate out to add more green beer.”

She said that the pub will be open an hour earlier on St. Patrick’s Day.

Beside the financial boost that the holiday brings, she explained that it’s about building relationships with customers and providing them with a big celebration.

“For a small, locally owned business to just see that support… that alone is wonderful,” Cress said.

The Terre Haute Brewing Company is also planning for a big day. Bartender Megan Neier said that St. Patrick’s Day is big day for business.

Neier stated that they plan to roll out some holiday themed drinks for the rush of people.

“We have our new Irish whiskeys in right now,” Neier explained. “We’re going to be making cocktails with those.”

Neier also said that this will be her first time working on the holiday and that she’s excited to experience the atmosphere. She said that beyond just the drinks, there will be live music during their St. Pats celebration.

St. Patricks Day is on March 17th.

