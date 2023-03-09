Open in App
WWLP

‘Voices of Resilience’ celebrating women of color during International Women’s Day

By Kristina D'Amours,

3 days ago

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With Wednesday being International Women’s Day , the town of Longmeadow Wednesday evening held a special event to celebrate local women’s achievements.

The special event was held tonight at the Longmeadow Adult Center, called “Voices of Resilience,” the presentation celebrated and acknowledged women of color and other women who stayed on the move for justice, equality, and inclusion.

“It’s to highlight women, particularly Black women, the timeline of black women, said Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez, ‘Voices of Resilience.’

Dr. Demetria Shabazz, Scholar, ‘Voices of Resilience’ adds, “we are diverse, we are multiple, and when we talk about contributing to history, that history is not just one thing, and so we are trying to give people a sense of that.”

This international women’s day’s theme is ‘Embrace Equity.’

Comments / 0

Community Policy