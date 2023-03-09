Open in App
Fayetteville, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. Representative Tish Naghise dies while serving first term

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvhOt_0lCZP7K400

A new Georgia lawmaker has passed away during her inaugural term in the state House of Representative.

Representative Leticia “Tish” Naghise, a Democrat serving parts of Fayette and south Fulton counties, passed away on Wednesday.

She was elected to represent the people of the Fayetteville area in November 2022.

The Georgia House Democrats announced her death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Naghise died after a recent illness.

“Rep. Naghise was my dear friend and a treasured member of the Democratic Caucus. She made an impact from day one at the Capitol, showing up with enthusiasm and grace. She was deeply passionate about fighting for the greater good, which led her to a lifetime of public service and organizing. It breaks my heart to share this unfortunate news. Her presence will be missed but her legacy of public service and kindness will live on,” said Georgia House Democrat leader Rep. James Beverly.

Naghise said on her campaign website that she first became involved in politics by working on former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. She would later work on Senator Jon Ossoff’s campaign.

TRENDING STORIES:

The senator released a statement on her death.

“I am shocked and saddened by news of Rep. Tish Naghise’s passing. I always knew Tish to be a kind, caring, hardworking, and committed community leader and public servant. Alisha and I send our love and deepest condolences to Tish’s family. Georgia will miss Tish,” Senator Ossoff wrote.

Governor Brian Kemp will soon call a special election to fill Naghise’s open District 68 seat, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Democratic Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies
Fayetteville, GA1 day ago
Georgia State student pushes bill to increase 'ghost plate' penalties
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens flees from Msvkoke Ceremonial leaders trying to deliver eviction notice, call for end to Cop City project on Msvkoke land
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘We’re losing good people:’ Ga. troopers may be getting pay raise, but some say it’s not enough
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
'We can't ignore it' | White supremacist incidents in Georgia increased 415% in 2022
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Demonstrators rally at King Center as protests against proposed training facility continue
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Publix's new store in metro Atlanta area now open
Newnan, GA23 hours ago
Georgia woman accused of submitting forged letter while trying to open daycare
Griffin, GA1 day ago
Georgia City Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Family, friends gather to remember Lo Jelks, Atlanta’s first Black TV reporter
Atlanta, GA55 minutes ago
Atlanta among Top 10 US cities people would move to if money were no object
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
More groups joining APD training facility protesters for rally at The King Center
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Metro Atlanta program focuses on treating, providing services to Black women with HIV, AIDS
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Georgia escaped inmate captured, officials say
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Civil rights activist, broadcast pioneer receives statue in downtown Atlanta
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Georgia man indicted for killing and dismembering woman, her son
Tallapoosa, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy