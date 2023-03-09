Ga. Representative Tish Naghise dies while serving first term

A new Georgia lawmaker has passed away during her inaugural term in the state House of Representative.

Representative Leticia “Tish” Naghise, a Democrat serving parts of Fayette and south Fulton counties, passed away on Wednesday.

She was elected to represent the people of the Fayetteville area in November 2022.

The Georgia House Democrats announced her death.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Naghise died after a recent illness.

“Rep. Naghise was my dear friend and a treasured member of the Democratic Caucus. She made an impact from day one at the Capitol, showing up with enthusiasm and grace. She was deeply passionate about fighting for the greater good, which led her to a lifetime of public service and organizing. It breaks my heart to share this unfortunate news. Her presence will be missed but her legacy of public service and kindness will live on,” said Georgia House Democrat leader Rep. James Beverly.

Naghise said on her campaign website that she first became involved in politics by working on former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. She would later work on Senator Jon Ossoff’s campaign.

The senator released a statement on her death.

“I am shocked and saddened by news of Rep. Tish Naghise’s passing. I always knew Tish to be a kind, caring, hardworking, and committed community leader and public servant. Alisha and I send our love and deepest condolences to Tish’s family. Georgia will miss Tish,” Senator Ossoff wrote.

Governor Brian Kemp will soon call a special election to fill Naghise’s open District 68 seat, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

