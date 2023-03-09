Ga. Representative Tish Naghise dies while serving first term

“Rep. Naghise was my dear friend and a treasured member of the Democratic Caucus. She made an impact from day one at the Capitol, showing up with enthusiasm and grace. She was deeply passionate about fighting for the greater good, which led her to a lifetime of public service and organizing. It breaks my heart to share this unfortunate news. Her presence will be missed but her legacy of public service and kindness will live on,” said Georgia House Democrat leader Rep. James Beverly.
Naghise said on her campaign website that she first became involved in politics by working on former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. She would later work on Senator Jon Ossoff’s campaign.
“I am shocked and saddened by news of Rep. Tish Naghise’s passing. I always knew Tish to be a kind, caring, hardworking, and committed community leader and public servant. Alisha and I send our love and deepest condolences to Tish’s family. Georgia will miss Tish,” Senator Ossoff wrote.
