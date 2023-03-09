Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich buys Foxcroft home for $3.45M

The new head coach of the Carolina Panthers is setting down roots in Charlotte. Frank Reich and wife Linda closed Wednesday on their purchase of a residence in the city’s Foxcroft neighborhood — about 5 miles south of Bank of America Stadium, where the Panthers play their home games.

The Reichs paid $3.45 million for the 5,255-square-foot home on Arbor Way, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The listing brokerage, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, also announced the sale Wednesday afternoon.

“We recognized that it would attract a special buyer, but this far exceeded any of our expectations,” said listing agent Jessica Grier in the news release.

