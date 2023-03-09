Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
WSB Radio

Winner of $2.04B Powerball jackpot buys $25.5M home in California

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

2 days ago
The winner of the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is not just sitting on stacks of cash.

Edwin Castro, whose winning numbers were selected in a Nov. 8, 2022, drawing, spent $25.5 million last week for a residence in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. the Los Angeles Times reported. Castro bought the mansion under a limited liability company, according to property records.

The winning numbers were selected in Florida after a nearly 10-hour delay due to a problem processing sales data, according to KCRA-TV .

Castro, who claimed the prize last month , bought his winning ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community northeast of Los Angeles, according to the television station.

According to the Times , the purchase amounts to about 2.56% of Castro’s winnings after taking the lump sum of $997.6 million.

Zillow listed the sale date as March 1, according to KTLA-TV .

The five-bedroom, six-bath residence was built in 2022 by developer Roman James, according to Dirt.com . The 13,578-square-foot residence overlooks the Sunset Strip and Chateau Marmont, according to the Times . The three-story home, which includes a rooftop deck, also has a game room, wine cellar, movie theater, wet bar, gymnasium and sauna, the newspaper reported.

Walls of glass open to the back of the residence, where patios lead to a swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen, according to the Times. The property covers just over half an acre.

And for hagglers who are curious, Castro was able to negotiate down from the original listing price of $29.95 million.

It’s the most expensive sale in Hollywood Hills this year and among the neighborhood’s priciest ever.

