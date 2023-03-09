Open in App
WHIO Dayton

Medical helicopter called after person hit by car in Springfield

By WHIO Staff,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qwgl_0lCZOmLF00

A medical helicopter was called to the scene after a person was hit by a car in Springfield Wednesday.

Around 9:50 p.m., crews were called to a person hit by a car in the 1300 block of East Main Street, according to Springfield police dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirmed that a medical helicopter was called to the scene of the crash.

>> ‘There’s no way to make this okay;’ 5 bodies found in debris of multi-building fire in Dayton

Further information was not available.

We are working to learn how serious the person’s injuries were and if anyone is facing charges in the crash.

We will update this story when we get any new information.

