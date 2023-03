Hello!

Garage sale finds

You've all seen the shows where someone finds an unbelievable artifact or some ancient trinket at a garage sale that just seems too good to be true.

Well, that's exactly what happened in Oradell when an unassuming piece of wood with a some metal hoops began to draw some greater scrutiny. What has been discovered — and the backstory — is unbelievable.

It just goes to show that you never know what you may find at a garage sale.

How to spot a bully (even if it's your kid)

No one ever thinks their kid is a bully.

But the increase in bullying in our schools has put a focus on bullying behavior - and how to spot it.

Reporter Gene Myers spoke to mental health experts and learned how to spot a bully.

Here are the warning signs.

American Dream?

With all the problems that have occurred at American Dream, it's not unexpected that many are wondering if the mall exists under a dark cloud.

There has been a fire at the indoor ski slope . A snowboarder died after crashing on the slope. There was a shooting at the mall last year . A massive decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling last month, injuring people below.

And then there have been the financial woes .

The latest is a lawsuit filed by the entertainment center's host town, East Rutherford.

Aging in New Jersey

Don't forget to check out our phenomenal series on Aging in New Jersey . You can find all the stories on this easy-to-access page, which is a great resource to return to as you navigate the bewildering and frustrating world of elder care.

