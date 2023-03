wchstv.com

Game 11: No. 2 Tucker County advances to Class A semifinals with 66-44 win over Tolsia By KRISTOFER PLONA, 2 days ago

By KRISTOFER PLONA, 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Class A quarterfinal match saw No. 2 Tucker County eliminate No. 7 Tolsia by a count of 66-44 in the ...