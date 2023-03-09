Tiger Woods’ Ex Says He Owes Her $30 Million For Locking Her Out Of His Home Amid Rumored Split

Image Credit: SplashNews

It seems things have fully run their course between Tiger Woods and his girlfriend of five years, Erica Herman. Per PEOPLE, new documents have surfaced in which the 38-year-old former restaurant manager claimed in a lawsuit that he owes her $30 million for locking her out of his home during an apparent October 2022 breakup. In the filing, (obtained by the outlet March 8 amid news Erica is seeking to nullify their non-disclosure agreement,) a defendant company reacted to Erica’s lawsuit.

“Ms. Herman responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit,” the response document, filed by lawyers for Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust read. “Herman claims she’s owed $30 million after the oral agreement was breached when the trust’s employees ‘locked her out of the Residence, removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return.’ Herman also said that she had more than $40,000 in cash that was ‘misappropriated.'” The attorneys are reportedly arguing that she was only allowed to live there during their relationship. Tiger’s two teenage children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren also reside there.

The company was asking for the matter to be heard by an arbitrator, after Erica claimed she had an oral agreement through the trust that gave her permission to reside at Tiger’s home for five more years. She’s suing for damages, including attorney’s fees, under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act.

The additional bombshell news came after Erica reportedly filed documents seeking to nullify a non-disclosure agreement with Tiger, citing a pair of federal laws that allow for NDA’s to be cancelled in cases of sexual harassment or assault, per Page Six. That report also emerged on Wednesday.

The laws — the Speak Out Act and Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 — are fairly new, so Erica reportedly hopes to clarify questions as to whether or not his NDA is still “valid or enforceable.” The news seemed to point to a volatile split between the yearslong couple. Tiger and Erica, who previously managed one of the golf great’s restaurants, had been dating since 2017.