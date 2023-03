See photos from NC State’s game against Virginia Tech in the second round of the 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The Wolfpack defeated the Hokies 97-77 behind 30 points by Terquavion Smith.

N.C. State’s Greg Gantt (23) goes over Virginia Tech’s Lynn Kidd (15) as he goes for the ball during N.C. State’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Virginia’s Tech’s Lynn Kidd (15) defends N.C. State’s Jarkel Joiner (1) in the second half against Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

N.C. State basketball team managers lead the celebration after a three point basket by Breon Pass (10) to give the Wolfpack and 85-58 lead over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jarkel Joiner (1) puts in two on a pass from Terquavion Smith (0) during N.C. State’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Greg Gantt (23) passes around Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) and Lynn Kidd (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jarkel Joiner (1) drives to the basket during N.C. State’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) and the Wolfpack bench react after a dunk by Ernest Ross (24) to secure their 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Fans greet N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) as he walks off the court after the Wolfpack’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the second half of N.C. State’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jarkel Joiner (1) launches a three point shot over Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half against Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Casey Morsell (14) drives to the basket past Virginia Tech’s Mylyjael Poteat (34) during N.C. State’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Greg Gantt (23) reacts after scoring in the first half against Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Ebenezer Dowuona (21) blocks the shot by Virginia Tech’s Sean Pedulla (3) during N.C. State’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State fans cheer on the Wolfpack late in the second half of N.C. State’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jack Clark (5) shoots as Virginia Tech’s Sean Pedulla (3) and Grant Basile (21) watch during N.C. State’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts has a word with Terquavion Smith (0) during a time out in the second half against Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Smith scored 30 in the Wolfpack’s 97-77 victory. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Ernest Ross (24) heads in to the basket late in the second half of N.C. State’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Dusan Mahorcic talks with Greg Gantt after Gantt returned to the bench after he was injured during the Wolfpack’s 97-77 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s D.J. Burns Jr. (30) is called for the foul as he runs into Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) shoots as Virginia Tech’s MJ Collins (2) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) drives around Virginia Tech’s Rodney Rice (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts wipes the sweat from Greg Gantt (23) after he was injured during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com