KTUL

Amber Alert issued for 2 children abducted by 'armed and dangerous' non-custodial father By Megan Butler, KTUL Staff, 2 days ago

By Megan Butler, KTUL Staff, 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two missing children out of Ada. Troopers say 11-month-old Kodan Underwood ...