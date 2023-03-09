Open in App
Florida State
Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend alleged that a trust associated with his home stole $40k and locked her out of their house 'by trickery.' She is now asking a judge to void an NDA on grounds related to a sexual assault law.

By Azmi Haroun,

2 days ago

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

  • Tiger Woods ex-girlfriend sued the golfer's trust in October, claiming he locked her out of their house.
  • She claimed that they had an oral tenancy agreement with years left as part of the deal.
  • On Monday, Erica Herman also filed a separate complaint , asking a judge to void her NDA with Woods.

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman alleged in an October 2022 lawsuit that the trust that owns the golf star's mansion locked her out of their shared home and pocketed $40,000. She is now asking a judge to kill an NDA so that she can share more in ongoing legal actions.

Herman originally filed a tenancy complaint in Florida, suing a trust that owns Woods' mansion in October 2022, without naming the golfer, according to the Washington Post . In the complaint, Herman accuses the entity of illegally locking her out of their then-shared home and keeping her cash.

Herman claimed that Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust violated tenancy laws.

"By trickery, agents of the Defendant convinced the Plaintiff to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law," Herman's attorneys wrote in the complaint.

Herman said in the suit that there was an oral tenancy agreement for the 6 years she worked for and lived with Woods , alleging that there were 5 more years left in the agreement. She alleged that the trust also removed over $40,000 of her money when she was locked out.

The tenancy suit seeks $30 million, citing the property's rental value.

Woods' team did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Herman's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Herman filed a new complaint against Woods in the Martin County Florida Court — naming him this time — claiming that Woods had her sign an NDA in 2017.

Herman is asking a judge to rule on the validity of the NDA, claiming that it should be null on grounds related to the Speak Out Act, a federal law that bars NDAs from being used in cases of sexual assault.

In countering claims, Woods' team has insisted that the NDA is enforceable.

Woods and Herman started dating in 2017, and it's unclear when they broke up. She appeared with him at several noted golfing events until this year.

