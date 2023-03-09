Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp arrested following drive-by shooting

Former Seattle SuperSonics player and six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp has been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting near the Tacoma Mall in Washington.

Kemp, 53, was booked into Pierce County Jail on Wednesday afternoon and held on a felony charge, according to booking records obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Tacoma Police said "an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot" shortly before 2 p.m. local time. "One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered," the department said in a press release shared on Twitter.

Kemp, a 1988 Concord High School graduate from Elkhart, Ind., was drafted out of Trinity Valley Community College by the Seattle SuperSonics with the 17th overall pick of the 1989 NBA draft . He played eight seasons in Seattle and made stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic during his 14-year career.

Kemp's on-court play was marred by several run-ins with the law. He was arrested in 2005 in Shoreline, Washington, on drug possession charges after he was found with cocaine, marijuana and a semiautomatic pistol during a traffic stop. He was arrested again in 2006 in Houston, Texas, for possession of marijuana .

