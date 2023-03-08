WBS Penguins edged by Toronto in third period

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Penguins faced the Eastern Conference’s top team without their top scorer on Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton couldn’t find enough offense to match Toronto in a 3-1 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Marlies scored three unanswered goals after the Penguins took a brief lead on a Lukas Svejkovsky power play marker in the second period.

Former Penguins forward Joseph Blandisi picked up the game-winner midway through the third period with NHL veteran Kyle Clifford sealing the win with an empty-netter in the final minutes.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton played without winger Alex Nylander, who was called up to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and remained with the big club on Wednesday.

The only goal for the home team came 3:26 into the second period when defenseman Mitch Reinke’s shot was deflected in the high slot by Svejkovsky, who scored his third of the season. Tyler Sikura also picked up an assist.

But Toronto answered just 3:18 later on a goal by blueliner Jordie Benn to send the game into the third period tied at 1-1.

Blandisi, who played parts of two seasons with the Penguins, got the winner at 11:33 of the third.

The Penguins outshot the Marlies 32-25. Dustin Tokarski made 22 saves in net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Toronto goalie Joe Woll was named first start with 31 saves.