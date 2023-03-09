Glen Cove
'It can happen to anyone.' Glen Cove grandma fights to have Narcan at LI schools after losing granddaughter to fentanyl
By Kevin Vesey,2 days ago
A Glen Cove grandmother is on a mission to save lives after losing her teenage granddaughter to fentanyl poisoning. Corinne Kaufman's 19-year-old granddaughter Paige Gibbons...
