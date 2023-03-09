Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

How to use APD’s new online crime reporting system

By Brianna Hollis,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSePK_0lCZGXKu00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department (APD) said its new online reporting systems should ultimately allow officers to answer non-emergency reports more quickly.

The system is for non-emergency crimes that include, but are not limited to, burglaries, minor assaults, theft and harassment.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

APD launches new AI non-emergency reporting system, says program will reduce wait times

The new system uses Artificial Intelligence, or AI, to generate the report. You still go to iReportAustin.com , but instead of filling out an online form like you would in the past – after you put your address and contact information in on the home page – you chat with an AI bot to submit your report.

You answer a series of questions about the type of crime, which the AI uses to create the report.

In the video below, Lt. Sheldon Askew provides a demonstration of how to use the system.

“This will dramatically decrease the period of time it takes for a citizen to make a report and for it to be ingested into our system,” Askew said.

He said the process of manually ingesting the reports is what held officers up the most with the old system and contributed the most to the backlog.

In October 2021, police asked the public to stop calling 911 for crimes that were no longer in progress and to call 311 or file an online report instead. The goal was to free up officers to respond to emergencies. This helped with emergency response times, but it resulted in backlogs for non-emergency reports.

MORE: APD 311 diversion helps with emergencies, creates backlog for low-level crimes

Warren Loomis, the CEO of Versaterm – the company APD partnered with to launch the system – said the AI system allows for police to have a more complete picture of the crime being reported.

“This latest module is based on AI to better interact and collect info from the citizen to allow them to provide more information to the detectives,” Loomis said.

The system also flags certain crimes – or words, like “gun” – and tells the user to report the incident to 911 instead.

APD said people must meet these guidelines to file an online report:

  • No immediate danger to people or property
  • The suspect is no longer on-scene
  • The reporting party must be 17 years old or older and have a valid email address

The online system accepts the following types of reports:

  • Assault (minor or no injury, excluding domestic violence)
  • Threats (excluding domestic violence)
  • Burglary that does not involve fire/arson
  • Theft (excluding prescriptions, firearms, explosives, vehicle license plates, and motor vehicles of any kind)
  • Lost or missing property (excluding narcotic prescription medication, vehicle license plates, and firearms)
  • Damaged property or Graffiti
  • Fraud
  • Harassment
  • Counterfeiting or Forgery
  • Identity theft
  • Illegal use of a credit or debit card
  • Minor, non-criminal child custody issues for documentation only
  • Trespassing (suspect no longer on scene)
  • Shoplifting reports

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Police: Man kidnapped unconscious woman, aimed gun at man
Austin, TX5 hours ago
APD arrest 6 juveniles wanted in connection with series of aggravated robberies
Austin, TX1 day ago
Suspect disguised as technician robs two Austin businesses
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man with nearly 30 active warrants arrested in connection with commercial burglaries, APD says
Austin, TX2 days ago
Man killed by falling construction debris near UT Austin campus, APD investigating
Austin, TX1 day ago
Suspect steals catalytic converter off nonprofit van that helps seniors
Round Rock, TX1 day ago
APD, ATCEMS provide safety tips for spring festival season
Austin, TX3 days ago
1 dead, 5 injured in crash near Elgin
Elgin, TX22 hours ago
Man wanted for using counterfeit money to buy laptop at Walmart in Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX4 days ago
Woman charged with arson, accused of setting several fires on East 2nd, 3rd Streets
Austin, TX2 days ago
DPS ID 3 victims in deadly Burnet Co. crash
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Pedestrian hit, killed on FM 969 near Regency Drive
Austin, TX2 days ago
City removes permit-parking sign originally clipped over handicap parking
Austin, TX2 days ago
Man, 22, indicted in connection with death of Schertz man whose body was found 18 months after he disappeared
Schertz, TX2 days ago
Lockhart man found not guilty of murder, aggravated assault after May 2021 incident
Lockhart, TX1 day ago
CapMetro awarded $65M for new rapid lines
Austin, TX1 day ago
Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to intentionally runover his ex-girlfriend
Killeen, TX4 days ago
Neighbors speak about shooting near residential neighborhood in Sequin
Seguin, TX3 days ago
MoPac reopens after crash involving at least 4 people, including children
Austin, TX3 days ago
Advocacy continues after death of Joshua Wright
Kyle, TX1 day ago
Austin City Council approves measure to expand public charging stations
Austin, TX3 days ago
TX iWatch needs ‘significant improvements,’ Sandy Hook nonprofit says
Austin, TX3 days ago
Vending machine at SXSW sells items from old Austin places lost to gentrification
Austin, TX7 hours ago
Major developments happening at Goodnight Ranch in Southeast Austin
Austin, TX2 days ago
How Austin Public Library’s used bookstore diverts 47K pounds of items from landfills each month
Austin, TX3 days ago
Dateline correspondents talk to KXAN on first SXSW panel, Austin murders, new podcast
Austin, TX1 day ago
Stagnant funding for HIV care impacting Texans’ access to prevention medication
Austin, TX4 hours ago
TikTok touts more action addressing national security concerns than competitors
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy