Open in App
Deadline

Jimmy Fallon Surprises Judges On ‘The Voice’ During Blind Auditions, But Fights One Stubborn Holdout

By Bruce Haring,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slB8F_0lCZFHQJ00

A certain late night host shouldn’t give up his day job.

Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' Season 23 As Mega Mentor; Competition Introduces Key Changes

NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was part of The Voice’ s blind auditions Tuesday night. He performed a cover of Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)” for Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton.

Fallon came close to a unanimous decision. He got Clarkson, Horan and Chance to hit their buttons and spin around for the big reveal.

'That's My Jam' Heads To Germany

But Shelton was the lone holdout. To remedy the slight, Fallon walked across the stage and pushed the button himself, certifying his four-chair-turn success. Fallon said later he showed up to honor Shelton, who is closing out his 23-season run when the current show ends in May.

“It didn’t take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon, and there was no way I was going to hit my button. He does not deserve a chair turn on this show,” Shelton said. “Jimmy’s impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can.”

Watch the moment above.

'The Voice' Crowns Season 22 Winner

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denise Russo Dies: ‘The X-Life’ Star Was 44
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Ryley Tate Wilson The Voice 2023 Audition “Dancing On My Own” Robyn, Season 23
Montgomery, AL19 hours ago
Here's Why Waylon Gates on 'Blue Bloods' Looks So Familiar
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Terrifying video shows why you never mess with a moose
Palisades, ID3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy