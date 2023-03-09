Open in App
South Kingstown, RI
See more from this location?
Newport Buzz

Summer Rental of the Week: South Kingstown Coastal Gem is Steps from Green Hill Beach

By Christian Winthrop,

3 days ago

37 Coast Guard Avenue, South Kingstown – offered by Lila Delman Compass. –

5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, sleeps 14.

This exceptional offering in the coastal enclave of Green Hill Beach is nestled on a quiet street capturing 200 degree views of the Atlantic Ocean from the Port of Galilee to Block Island to the Charlestown Breachway. This coastal gem was constructed using the highest quality materials and professionally designed to maximize the abundant sunlight, unobstructed views and glorious sunsets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwsjA_0lCZDrgh00

The main level features a gourmet kitchen open to the inviting great room, just perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom suite is conveniently located on the first floor, as well as an in-home office.The three story staircase leads to the second floor with a gathering area and deck overlooking the Block Island Sound along with additional bedrooms and bathrooms. An open loft is located on the third level set up as an additional sleeping quarters with 3 queen beds. It is an ideal space for both gathering and relaxing while taking in the breathtaking seascape.

The property is sited to maximize passive solar gain with a geo-thermal heating and air conditioning system along with state-of-the-art technology including high speed fiber optic connectivity. Steps to the beach and close to the area’s best restaurants, shops, boating, wildlife, hiking, tennis, major highways, etc. make this the perfect coastal retreat.

Available 5/27/23 – 9/30/23

View More Photos and Pricing

AMENITIES

ROOM DETAILS

  • BEDROOM 1
  • King
  • 1st floor primary bedroom ensuite.
  • BEDROOM 2
  • King
  • 2nd floor.
  • BEDROOM 3
  • Queen
  • 2nd floor.
  • BEDROOM 4
  • Queen
  • 2nd floor.
  • BEDROOM 5
  • 3 queen
  • Loft/sleeping quarters-3rd floor.
  • BATHROOM 1
  • Toilet, Shower
  • 1st floor ensuite.
  • BATHROOM 2
  • Toilet, Tub
  • 2nd floor.
  • BATHROOM 3
  • Toilet, Shower
  • 2nd floor.
  • HALF BATHROOM 1
  • Toilet
  • 1st floor.

FEATURES

  • Self Check In / Check Out
  • Outdoor Shower
  • Pets Not Allowed
  • Smoking Not Allowed
  • Television
  • Satellite or Cable
  • Kitchen
  • Refrigerator
  • Coffee Maker
  • Microwave
  • Dishwasher
  • Dishes Utensils
  • Toaster
  • Internet
  • Fireplace
  • Air Conditioning
  • Washer
  • Dryer
  • Parking
  • Linens
  • Towels
  • Grill
  • Beach Essentials
  • Beach Access
  • Surfing
  • Swimming
  • Beach
  • Ocean View

View More Photos and Pricing

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Kingstown, RI newsLocal South Kingstown, RI
Want a great place for an educational family hike? Try Browning Woods Farm in S. Kingstown
South Kingstown, RI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
U.S. Coast Guard Intercepts Suspicious Ship Off The Coast Of South Florida
Miami, FL17 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Dead humpback whale found floating off New Jersey coast
Seaside Park, NJ10 days ago
Girl, 6, needs 1,000 stitches, ‘won’t be able to smile again’ after vicious dog attack
Chesterville, ME14 days ago
Teen finds owner of donated jacket after finding expensive jewelry in it: 'Filled a hole in his heart'
Worcester, MA6 days ago
2 Catholic high schools in Massachusetts closing at end of academic year
Fall River, MA3 days ago
Missing Fairhaven woman found alive near town hurricane barrier, police say
Fairhaven, MA5 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Shooting leaves Hartford man dead
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Massachusetts woman injured after crashing snowmobile in New Hampshire
Franconia, NH1 day ago
‘Heartbreaking’: Dozens of RI children with special needs not receiving education
Providence, RI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy