Summer Rental of the Week: South Kingstown Coastal Gem is Steps from Green Hill Beach

37 Coast Guard Avenue, South Kingstown – offered by Lila Delman Compass. –

5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, sleeps 14.

This exceptional offering in the coastal enclave of Green Hill Beach is nestled on a quiet street capturing 200 degree views of the Atlantic Ocean from the Port of Galilee to Block Island to the Charlestown Breachway. This coastal gem was constructed using the highest quality materials and professionally designed to maximize the abundant sunlight, unobstructed views and glorious sunsets.

The main level features a gourmet kitchen open to the inviting great room, just perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom suite is conveniently located on the first floor, as well as an in-home office.The three story staircase leads to the second floor with a gathering area and deck overlooking the Block Island Sound along with additional bedrooms and bathrooms. An open loft is located on the third level set up as an additional sleeping quarters with 3 queen beds. It is an ideal space for both gathering and relaxing while taking in the breathtaking seascape.

The property is sited to maximize passive solar gain with a geo-thermal heating and air conditioning system along with state-of-the-art technology including high speed fiber optic connectivity. Steps to the beach and close to the area’s best restaurants, shops, boating, wildlife, hiking, tennis, major highways, etc. make this the perfect coastal retreat.

Available 5/27/23 – 9/30/23

AMENITIES

ROOM DETAILS

BEDROOM 1

King

1st floor primary bedroom ensuite.

BEDROOM 2

King

2nd floor.

BEDROOM 3

Queen

2nd floor.

BEDROOM 4

Queen

2nd floor.

BEDROOM 5

3 queen

Loft/sleeping quarters-3rd floor.

BATHROOM 1

Toilet, Shower

1st floor ensuite.

BATHROOM 2

Toilet, Tub

2nd floor.

BATHROOM 3

Toilet, Shower

2nd floor.

HALF BATHROOM 1

Toilet

1st floor.

FEATURES

Self Check In / Check Out

Outdoor Shower

Pets Not Allowed

Smoking Not Allowed

Television

Satellite or Cable

Kitchen

Refrigerator

Coffee Maker

Microwave

Dishwasher

Dishes Utensils

Toaster

Internet

Fireplace

Air Conditioning

Washer

Dryer

Parking

Linens

Towels

Grill

Beach Essentials

Beach Access

Surfing

Swimming

Beach

Ocean View

