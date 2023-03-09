Open in App
Springfield, MO
KOLR10 News

Lady Bears Masogayo named Valley freshman of the year

By Dan Lucy,

2 days ago

MOLINE, Ill–The Missouri State Lady Bears will open Hoops in the Heartland Thursday afternoon against Bradley.

Wednesday night, the Valley named former Drury standout Paige Robinson as the Jackie Stiles Player of the Year.

Robinson averaged 19 points per game for Illinois State.

The Valley named Jade Masogayo as it’s freshman of the year.

Masogayo averaged seven and a half points, five rebounds a game.

She had 42 blocks this season.

Aniya Thomas was named second team All-Valley.

And Kennedy Taylor was third team.

If the Lady Bears can beat Bradley, they’ll get Drake on Friday.

The Bulldogs beat Mo State last week.

“Obviously it was a tough game that we just played at their place. I thought that they played as well as they’ve played all year. They seem to be playing extremely well right now. Obviously posed a lot of problems for us. But you can look at it two ways. I think our kids will have a sting and fresh memory of just having played them. Hopefully if we have a quick turnaround time it’ll be pretty fresh,” said Lady Bears coach Beth Cunningham.

