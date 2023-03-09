Open in App
Portland, OR
Sportsnaut

Jayson Tatum’s 30 points propel Celtics past Trail Blazers

By Sportsnaut,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKFVw_0lCZCpAi00

Jayson Tatum tossed in 30 points in 31 minutes as the Boston Celtics broke a three-game losing streak by beating the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 115-93 Wednesday night.

Tatum, who didn’t make the trip to Cleveland for Boston’s 118-114 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday because of a sore knee, made 11 of his 17 field-goal attempts. He was 6 of 10 on 3-point attempts, and also had seven rebounds.

Portland shot 36.6 percent from the field (30 of 82). The Trail Blazers were 11 of 39 from 3-point range, and also committed 16 turnovers.

The Celtics improved their home record to 26-9, while the Trail Blazers dropped to 14-20 in road games. The victory also ended Boston’s two-game losing streak at home.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 27 points, five rebounds and eight assists. He made each of his 11 free throws.

Lillard was 2-for-8 on 3-point attempts, with both of his made 3-pointers coming early in the first quarter.

Trendon Watford and Shaedon Sharpe each came off the bench to score 12 points for the Trail Blazers, who trailed by as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter. Watford also had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Boston led 35-28 after one quarter and 60-45 at halftime. Tatum made a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter that helped the Celtics take a 94-72 lead into the fourth. Tatum didn’t play in the final quarter.

Portland hasn’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since Feb. 8, when it outscored Golden State 125-122.

Derrick White added 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics. Al Horford, who also didn’t play in the loss to Cleveland, finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

All five Boston starters scored in double figures as Jaylen Brown added 11 points and Marcus Smart finished with 10.

It was the first of two meetings between the Celtics and Trail Blazers this season. The teams will play at Portland on March 17.

–Field Level Media

