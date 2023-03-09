Open in App
Detroit, MI
Sportsnaut

Dominik Kubalik’s late goal lifts Detroit over Chicago

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

Dominik Kubalik scored the game-winning goal with 4:07 remaining to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 home win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Kubalik broke a 3-3 tie when he slapped a low shot from the right faceoff circle that got by Chicago goaltender Alex Stalock.

Chicago pulled Stalock with more than two minutes left, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

Jake Walman, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit, which snapped a six-game winless streak.

Taylor Raddysh scored two goals for the Blackhawks, who were outshot 41-20.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring late in the first on a power-play goal by Raddysh, who took a cross-crease pass from Lukas Reichel and put home the chance into a half-open net with 4:09 left in the first.

Raddysh struck again with 2:02 remaining in the first, giving the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead when his shot from the left face-off circle that got through the glove side of Detroit goalie Ville Husso.

Detroit cut Chicago’s lead to 2-1 with 17:07 left in the second period on a goal by Walman, who fired a shot from the point that deflected off of the stick of Chicago’s Anders Bjork and fluttered into the net.

Detroit tied the game with 1:26 to go in the second period on a power-play goal by Larkin, who took a between-the-legs backwards pass from Alex Chiasson and slammed the puck into an open goal.

The Blackhawks regained the lead at 3-2 with 13:50 remaining when Joey Anderson fired a shot off a faceoff from the left circle that went off of the post and into the net.

Detroit answered, tying the game at 3-3 with 7:25 left on a goal by Raymond, who tipped in a point shot from Robert Hagg.

–Field Level Media

