Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

Suspect dead after allegedly shooting 3 LAPD officers in Lincoln Heights

By Richard Winton, Christian Martinez, Andrew J. Campa,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdbb6_0lCZCXTk00
Three L.A. police officers were shot Wednesday night in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot Wednesday night and a suspect was dead following a confrontation in the city’s Lincoln Heights neighborhood, police officials said.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on North Broadway at Mission Road. All three officers were expected to survive.

Officers with the Hollenbeck station were called around 3:50 p.m. to the 3800 block of Broadway on Wednesday afternoon to search for a parolee at large, LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada said Wednesday night at a news conference held outside L.A. County-USC Medical Center.

Officers found the suspect, who they said refused to comply with commands, and a K-9 unit was requested from the Metropolitan Division.

Officers used gas on the suspect, who still did not comply with their commands, Labrada said.

“At one point during the search,” he said, “the suspect exited and fired at the officers, wounding three ... who are now listed in stable condition here just behind me.”

All of the officers who were shot were part of the Metropolitan Division’s K-9 unit.

After they were hit, other officers pulled them from the line of fire, law enforcement sources said. They were taken to the hospital by ambulances.

Labrada said all three of the officers were able to speak and that their families were at the hospital.

At some point during the incident, an unknown number of officers fired at the suspect, Labrada said.

The suspect was confirmed dead Wednesday night by police officials several hours after the officers were shot. He was identified by authorities on Thursday as Jonathan Magana.

The cause and manner of his death were not disclosed.

The LAPD’s force investigation division is investigating the shooting by police, Labrada said, while the Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating the shooting that injured the officers.

“I deeply appreciate their service, and let them know that their city stands with them,” Mayor Karen Bass said at the news conference. “And I very much look forward to their recovery. My heart goes out to the officers’ families who tonight got the phone call, or the knock on the door, that they dread every day that their loved ones go on duty.”

Magana had a lengthy criminal record and in January was charged with battery on a police officer and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection with an incident late last year, according to court records and law enforcement sources.

In February 2020, Magana was convicted of two felony counts of robbery connected to incidents that occurred in 2019. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison for the first count and a year in county jail for the second count. In 2014, he was convicted for selling methamphetamines.

In the aftermath of the shooting, officers, including those in full tactical gear, swarmed the Lincoln Heights site, where blockades had been erected.

A helicopter was broadcasting to residents to remain inside and lock their doors. A special weapons and tactics team with armored vehicles arrived at the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said on Twitter that he was monitoring the night’s events.

Sets of drones and helicopters swirled around an empty Lincoln Park Recreation Center as officers shut down parts of Valley Boulevard near the active crime scene.

A handful of joggers still ran and worked out in sweats near a children’s playground that was closed for remodeling.

One runner said she was turned around by police and told to head to the easternmost end of the park.

Lincoln Heights resident Juan Valdivia, 37, cut short his walk around the park with his 7-year-old beagle, Lucy.

“All the noise from the choppers was bothering her, so we’re going to head back home,” Valdivia said. “There’s a lot of action tonight. A lot of noise.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Man who was struck by LAPD rubber bullet during 2020 protest awarded $375,000
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
2 LA police officers shot by parolee released from hospital
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Charges filed against suspect in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old honor student in El Sereno
Alhambra, CA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect in Lincoln Heights police shooting identified; 3 officers recovering
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Suspect opens fire on deputies, barricades inside Valinda home
La Puente, CA17 hours ago
Alleged serial killer charged in cold-case murders dies behind bars
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Suspect arrested for hate crimes against Black people
Santa Monica, CA14 hours ago
Man barricaded in Valinda home after exchanging gunfire with LASD deputies, shooting at pedestrians
Valinda, CA10 hours ago
4 Men Shot And Wounded In South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Woman, 92, rescued after car she was in stolen in Hollywood area
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Possible second suspect sought in El Sereno stabbings that left 17-year-old student dead: LAPD
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Suspect killed after shooting 3 LAPD officers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Man wanted in series of armored vehicle robberies arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga, CA1 day ago
92-year-old woman abducted inside vehicle stolen from Hollywood found safe
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Arrest made in 1997 cold-case killing of bank teller Monica Leech in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA20 hours ago
Man drugs, attempts to kidnap woman at popular WeHo club The Abbey
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
25-year-old arrested for attempted murder after newborn found in restroom trash can in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA23 hours ago
After high-speed pursuit, Fontana officers find suspect hiding in trash can
Fontana, CA22 hours ago
Suspect in shooting of 2 Jewish men in LA pleads not guilty
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Stolen Vehicle Leads To Police Pursuit
Loma Linda, CA17 hours ago
Three charged after drug bust that allegedly found 1 million fentanyl pills in El Monte car
El Monte, CA19 hours ago
LAPD: Man intentionally ran over, killed pedestrian
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Search for suspects in slaying of Winchester senior underway
Winchester, CA1 day ago
Woman Arrested After Discovery of Baby Abandoned in Fullerton Service Station Bathroom
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Suspect on the run after stabbing, killing 17-year-old outside California restaurant: police
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Two suspects are arrested in connection with fentanyl investigation in Fontana
Fontana, CA1 day ago
Women ordered to strand trial for the death of a woman seeking a BBL
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy