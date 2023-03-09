Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
See more from this location?
WANE 15

Indiana Tech women fall to Briar Cliff in second round

By Glenn Marini,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjZoo_0lCZB1Wm00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech led after three quarters but was unable to hold on as the Warriors were outscored 30-20 in the fourth quarter by Briar Cliff on the way to a 87-79 loss in the second round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Bethany Worm led Tech with 19 points. Kyra Whitaker added 15 points, Genevieve Decker 14, and Taylor Covington and Juliana Burris 11 apiece.

Indiana Tech ends the season with an overall record or 27-6.

Briar Cliff advances to the NAIA Sweet Sixteen on March 13 & 14 against Indiana Wesleyan/Georgetown (Ky.).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Wayne, IN newsLocal Fort Wayne, IN
Leo grad Davison leads Indiana Tech to NAIA Sweet 16
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Carroll’s Armstrong, Jones, Stromberg, Swedzinski sign
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Snider’s Poole named Indiana Junior All-Star
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trine falls to NYU at DIII Sweet Sixteen
Angola, IN17 hours ago
Grace College tops Madonna to earns spot in Sweet 16
Winona Lake, IN2 days ago
Columbia City’s Schaekel signs to swim at Valparaiso
Columbia City, IN2 days ago
Homestead’s Pequignot, Shoppell, Tinkel, Wilson, Yoder sign
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Lakewood Park’s Korte signs with Saint Francis tennis
Auburn, IN2 days ago
Mad Ants fall to Motor City in wild finish
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Procession underway for Master Trooper James Bailey
Garrett, IN46 minutes ago
TinCaps to honor Fort Wayne Daisies, highlight memories shared by family
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Comedy festival brings big names to Parkview Field
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Former Fort Wayne Zoo ponies will join Farmers Market this summer
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
15 Fury Alert Day Today: How much snow did we get?
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Courts: 130 years for man convicted in Third Street double homicide
Fort Wayne, IN17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy