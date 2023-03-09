Indiana Tech women fall to Briar Cliff in second round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech led after three quarters but was unable to hold on as the Warriors were outscored 30-20 in the fourth quarter by Briar Cliff on the way to a 87-79 loss in the second round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Bethany Worm led Tech with 19 points. Kyra Whitaker added 15 points, Genevieve Decker 14, and Taylor Covington and Juliana Burris 11 apiece.

Indiana Tech ends the season with an overall record or 27-6.

Briar Cliff advances to the NAIA Sweet Sixteen on March 13 & 14 against Indiana Wesleyan/Georgetown (Ky.).

