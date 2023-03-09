Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WWL-AMFM

City Council to probe Mayor's use of city funds for mailer

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MJfx_0lCZ9m7j00

A mailer costing over $51,000 to produce and mail to registered voters in New Orleans touting Mayor LaToya Cantrell's accomplishments is now the subject of an investigation by the City Council.

Even the Cantrell Administration has acknowledged that the brochure, created, printed, and mailed using public funds, could have violated state laws; if it's determined to be a promotional advertisement serving the Mayor.

According to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate the mailer was sent out to more than 106,000 resident in late January and February.  Who the mailer was sent to is a topline issue with the Council.  The Mayor's Communications Director, Gregory Joseph calls the mailer a routine communication.  He says the mailer was sent to targeted residents he describes as "New Orleanians who actively participate in democracy.”

With out a satisfactory answer, Council decided to move toward an investigation.

On a 7-0 vote the Council, for the second time, has decided to use its investigative power.  Just last year it opened in an investigation the Mayor's failed "Smart Cities" Broadband Project.  That marked the first time in 30 years such an investigation commenced and it is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Cantrell's Chief Administrative Officer, Gilbert Montano told the Council the printing company MPress was given the responsibility of selecting who would receive the mailer.

Another reason for initiating an investigation is because the refusal by MPress to turn over whom they mailed the publication to.  The Council's investigation has subpoena powers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
Report: Recall signers 'overwhelmingly White,' clustered in affluent neighborhoods
New Orleans, LA23 hours ago
Mayor Cantrell recall signatures divided by race, neighborhoods, analysis shows
New Orleans, LA17 hours ago
New Orleans City Council passes unsecured guns ordinance
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lafourche Parish announced temporary change of polling location
Cut Off, LA23 hours ago
Debate heated as St. Tammany School Board discusses moving more meetings to Slidell
Slidell, LA17 hours ago
LaToya Cantrell recall petitions show sharp divides across New Orleans by race, neighborhood
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Commentary: Recall’s leading actors have turned it into a farce
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Will age-restricted development draw enough seniors? Mandeville residents worry it won't.
Mandeville, LA2 days ago
How The Times-Picayune analyzed the signatures of LaToya Cantrell recall petition
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans Police Department backslides on consent decree reforms, federal monitors say
New Orleans, LA15 hours ago
Report: Orleans Parish judge appears to have signed 'NoLaToya' recall petition
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
City, developers agree on plans for Six Flags site
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Former superintendent speaks on the search process for new NOPD chief
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Claims Black Voter Disenfranchisement as Recall Threshold Lowered for Signatures Needed to Oust Her
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
In reversal, Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams to use law that extends prison terms for major crimes
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Jefferson Parish neighbors of woman accused in infant cold case react to arrests
Picayune, MS17 hours ago
Morris Bart, Orleans D.A. discuss deal with Bart's firm to screen cases
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Radio host aids New Orleans’ homeless
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans Six Flags redevelopment deal completed
New Orleans, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy