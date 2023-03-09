City Council to probe Mayor's use of city funds for mailer

A mailer costing over $51,000 to produce and mail to registered voters in New Orleans touting Mayor LaToya Cantrell's accomplishments is now the subject of an investigation by the City Council.

Even the Cantrell Administration has acknowledged that the brochure, created, printed, and mailed using public funds, could have violated state laws; if it's determined to be a promotional advertisement serving the Mayor.

According to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate the mailer was sent out to more than 106,000 resident in late January and February. Who the mailer was sent to is a topline issue with the Council. The Mayor's Communications Director, Gregory Joseph calls the mailer a routine communication. He says the mailer was sent to targeted residents he describes as "New Orleanians who actively participate in democracy.”

With out a satisfactory answer, Council decided to move toward an investigation.

On a 7-0 vote the Council, for the second time, has decided to use its investigative power. Just last year it opened in an investigation the Mayor's failed "Smart Cities" Broadband Project. That marked the first time in 30 years such an investigation commenced and it is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Cantrell's Chief Administrative Officer, Gilbert Montano told the Council the printing company MPress was given the responsibility of selecting who would receive the mailer.

Another reason for initiating an investigation is because the refusal by MPress to turn over whom they mailed the publication to. The Council's investigation has subpoena powers.