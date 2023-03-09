Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU has 'Little' problem crushing the Cardinals in midweek win

By Kyle Richardson,

2 days ago
Christian Little got his first start of the season as LSU welcomed the Lamar Cardinals to Alex Box Stadium for a midweek game on Wednesday night, and the Tigers had no problems with Lamar as they won 9-2.

There has been a lot of chatter about where Little fits into this pitching staff going forward. Should he be a starter, a reliever, or a closer? We’ve mainly seen him used in a closing role so far and he has excelled at it. He entered tonight’s game 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

That ERA now has a blemish after tonight’s game, but it is still under 1.00. Let’s get to the recap and see what happened.

LSU got the scoring started in the first inning as Tommy White hit an RBI double to right field to score Dylan Crews and Brady Neal hit an RBI single to score White to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Crews hit an RBI single to score Gavin Dugas and White followed that up with a three-run ‘Tommy Tank’ to right field to extend the lead to 6-0 after two innings.

Lamar started the fourth inning with a solo homer to give Little his first run allowed all season, but that is all the Cardinals were able to get against him before Will Hellmers came in to pitch at the start of the fifth inning.

Hellmers was pulled in the top of the sixth inning after Lamar got two runners on base with only one out. Garrett Edwards came in and both runners advanced a base when a ball got by the catcher. The Cardinals then plated one of those runs on an RBI single to cut the lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Paxton Kling hit a ‘Klinger Dinger’ to left center field to give the Tigers a little bit of breathing room with a 7-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Alex Milazzo hit an RBI single to left to score Crews and Jordan Thompson hit an RBI double to left to give LSU a 9-2 lead headed to the ninth inning.

Edwards stayed in to pitch the top of the ninth inning as he closed out the 9-2 Tiger win. With the win, LSU moves to 12-1 on the season. The Tigers will welcome the Samford Bulldogs to Baton Rouge for a weekend series starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

