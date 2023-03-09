I Found Light Against All Odds supports local at-risk youth with fundraising event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, some local leaders and well-known community members ditch their business attire to shake things up for a good cause Wednesday night. 22nd Annual WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital wrapped up Wednesday evening
Instead, they were sporting an apron while taking part in the first ever I Found Light Against All Odds Celebrity Bartender Fundraising Event. Dozens come out to Plan B Restaurant to enjoy some live entertainment and spirits to support the organization’s efforts in caring for teen girls and at-risk youth in our area.
“Being able to bring people from all walks of life, together for one common cause, and that’s to save a young girl’s life, to give them the resources to be successful,” said Stephan Davis, I Found Light Against All Odds, Founder, and CEO. “It’s about the cause of helping these young girls to have a safer home.”
I Found Light is currently in the process of creating a safe, stable, and nurturing home environment for 18-20-year-old girls, who are housing insecure. And plans to hold other fundraising events in the coming months. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
