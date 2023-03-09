6x NBA All-Star Reportedly Arrested

Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp has reportedly been arrested. He played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Wednesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed that former NBA star Shawn Kemp had reportedly been arrested.

The Tacoma Police Department in Washington allegedly booked the six-time All-Star.

Via Wojnarowski: "According to the Pierce (Wash.) Corrections Inmate listings, six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp -- a legendary member of the Seattle Sonics -- has been booked in an alleged drive-by shooting."

The Tacoma Police Department also released a statement.

Tacoma Police Department: "At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing."

Kemp was the 17th pick in the 1989 NBA Draft and played 14 seasons in the NBA.

The best years of his career came with the Seattle SuperSonics, where he averaged 16.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest over eight seasons (625 regular season games).

He also made the NBA Playoffs in seven out of those eight seasons and averaged 18.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest.

Following the SuperSonics, Kemp had stints with the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.

He made the playoffs with all three teams.

Over his career, Kemp averaged 18+ points in six seasons and 10+ rebounds in six seasons.

There will likely be more details in the days to come of the alleged incident.