Gallery: Hockey hair from Day 1 at the MN boys' hockey tournament

Minnesota displayed some of it's best hockey talent as well as some of it's best hair Wednesday

The first day of the Minnesota boys' state hockey tournament was filled with some of the top prep talent in the world, but if you're here for game recaps you'll have to take a detour to this page because this story is all about the flow.

Behold, Hockey Hair 2023: a team-by-team view of the best salads, stripes, mullets, mohawks and mustaches.

Luverne Cardinals

Hermantown Hawks

Alexandria Cardinals

Mahtomedi Zephyrs

Warroad Warriors

St. Cloud Cathedral

Northfield Raiders

Orono Spartans