Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Kaprizov injured in Wild win over Winnipeg

By Jonathan Harrison,

2 days ago

Kirill Kaprizov left the game in the third period with a lower body injury

With 38 seconds left in Wednesday's game Mason Shaw guided in an empty net goal to put the Wild up 4-2, securing a big win, though not overshadowing a concerning injury to Kirill Kaprizov.

Minnesota picked up four even strength goals in an impressive performance in which Winnipeg outshot the Wild 48-23 off the back of a shootout loss to Calgary Tuesday night.

The Wild's 4-2 win brings them even on points with Dallas for first in the Central. Dallas holds the tiebreaker and have a game in hand.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped a season-high 46 shots as the Wild moved to 9-0-2 in their last 11 games.

Kirill Kaprizov left the game in the third period with a lower-body injury after being folded up by the Jets' Logan Stanley. The severity of his injury is unknown.

Minnesota are back in action Saturday in San Jose with a 9:30pm puck drop against the Sharks.

