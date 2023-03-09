Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
KFOR

Law enforcement officials are searching for Amber Alert suspect

By Terré Gables/KFOR,

2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Amber Alert was canceled late Wednesday night after less than an hour after being initiated.

The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for an 11-month old and an 11-year-old who were found safe however the suspect remains on the run.

According to OHP , both children were allegedly taken by Gary Underwood, known to be armed and violent.

OHP says the Gary Underwood is driving a maroon Monte Carlo or blue 1998 Chevy Pickup.

Vehicle Tag: CN26572

Vehicle description: 1998 Chevrolet Single cab or an older model Monte Carlo

If seen call 911.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

