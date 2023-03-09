Law enforcement officials are searching for Amber Alert suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Amber Alert was canceled late Wednesday night after less than an hour after being initiated.

The alert was issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for an 11-month old and an 11-year-old who were found safe however the suspect remains on the run.

According to OHP , both children were allegedly taken by Gary Underwood, known to be armed and violent.

OHP says the Gary Underwood is driving a maroon Monte Carlo or blue 1998 Chevy Pickup.

Vehicle Tag: CN26572

Vehicle description: 1998 Chevrolet Single cab or an older model Monte Carlo

If seen call 911.

