Open in App
Charleston, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

CofC MBB returns home after winning CAA title, clinching NCAA Tournament berth

By Kevon Dupree,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSngP_0lCZ21Eq00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) Men’s Basketball Team pulled up to TD Arena just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, and they were met by a bunch of Cougar fans cheering them on and celebrating their CAA Championship victory.

After defeating UNC Wilmington, 63-58, in the CAA Championship Game Tuesday, the Cougars received a warm welcome from fans as they returned home Wednesday as champions.

“It feels amazing,” Cougars sophomore forward Ben Burnham said. “The whole team got here June 5, and that was our goal from the beginning.”

With Tuesday’s win in the nation’s capital, the team clinched their sixth NCAA Tournament berth in school history, and their first in five years.

“Playing in March Madness,” Burnham said, “playing in the NCAA Tournament, I mean, it’s just an unreal feeling we got.”

Lifelong Cougars fans like Graham Smith who waited outside TD Arena say how hard this team plays each game is what makes them special.

“The energy,” Smith said, “the grit, our depth, the training and conditioning they have and very unselfish ball. It’s just one of the more fun teams I’ve seen in a while.”

Fans say the team also has a great leader.

“Coach Kelsey is a super special guy,” Smith said. “We’re really lucky to have him. I was super pumped when we picked him up from Winthrop. I had followed him for a little while, and he really just gets the boys to play unselfishly.”

Now, CofC supporters are hoping the team makes a big splash in the big dance.

“I expect them to win some games,” CofC employee Brad Dotson said. “I definitely think they’re more than capable to get to maybe the Sweet 16. Just make a deep run.”

And just as it’s been all season, Cougar Nation will be behind its team 100 percent when the tournament starts next week.

The Cougars will find out who they play in the NCAA Tournament this upcoming Sunday on “Selection Sunday.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston, SC newsLocal Charleston, SC
CofC Men’s Basketball heading to NCAA Tournament
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Seahawks stunned by late Charleston rally in CAA final
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
‘First-of-its-kind’ sports facility coming to North Charleston
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Slawson gains redemption
Summerville, SC4 days ago
Charleston RiverDogs tickets on sale now
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Charleston Southern University to host a workshop for family business owners
North Charleston, SC4 days ago
Train to perform at Daniel Island’s Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC2 days ago
This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in South Carolina
Charleston, SC1 day ago
‘I’m shocked’: Lowcountry man becomes millionaire
Ladson, SC1 day ago
A Charleston version of Monopoly is coming and you could help design it
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Charleston named best city in the south by Southern Living
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Charleston 9 Memorial to undergo final phase of improvements
Charleston, SC1 day ago
2YH: Female doctors in male-dominated fields challenge stereotypes
Charleston, SC20 hours ago
Man now a millionaire after scratching off lottery ticket purchased in Ladson
Ladson, SC1 day ago
The International African American Museum in South Carolina Set to Open in June
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Parking alert issued ahead of Saturday events at North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
Rainy & Raw Friday On The Way!
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Page’s Okra Grill Is The South's Best Locally-Owned Restaurant In South Carolina
Charleston, SC4 days ago
Cool School Teacher: Ms. Kady Preston
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Charleston community remembers the life of Judge Richard Fields
Charleston, SC4 days ago
Years later, North Charleston’s south end still lacks major grocer
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
Lowcountry customers pay thousands for pool installations that never began
North Charleston, SC17 hours ago
Festival of Houses and Gardens returning to Charleston
Charleston, SC18 hours ago
N. Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, CCSD Supt. Don Kennedy meet to discuss future of area schools
North Charleston, SC21 hours ago
Live music series returns to Mount Pleasant Pier this spring
Mount Pleasant, SC4 days ago
Historic preservation discussion set in West Ashley Wednesday
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Charleston firefighters respond to fire at downtown hotel
Charleston, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy