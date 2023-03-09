Here's what you need to know about Corey Kiner as the Cincinnati Bearcats enter the Big 12

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats did not have a 1,000-yard rusher last season as Charles McClelland led the pack with 861 yards in 13 games. The previous year Cleveland Browns draft pick Jerome Ford led UC with 1,242.

In 2018 and 2019, Michael Warren II ran for 1,329 and 1,265 yards, respectively. Under new coach Scott Satterfield's run-pass-option, several running backs are vying for carries to get to "a grand". The most productive of the group from last season is Corey Kiner who transferred from LSU last spring after initially joining the Tigers out of Roger Bacon High School.

Here's what you need to know about Kiner:

He is one of two Bearcats on the roster to win Ohio Mr. Football

Kiner won the honor in 2020, just a year after UC quarterback Evan Prater won for his efforts at Wyoming High School. At Roger Bacon, Kiner was a four-year starter running for 7,130 yards, 10th best in Ohio. He is ranked No. 3 in scoring (772), rushing touchdowns (116) and total touchdowns (125).

He's among the Bearcats that have switched their number

Kiner sported No. 2 last season and this year has switched to No. 21. His high school number was 22, but that currently belongs to senior Ryan Montgomery who outranks Kiner by class. Ethan Wright is also a senior running back.

"Coach (De'Rail) Simms has done a great job teaching us this offense," Kiner said. "He doesn't just give you an ear-full every time. If you have questions, coach Simms goes slow and talks you through it. Sometimes that's what guys need. We don't always need to be chewed out."

His build is similar to recent successful Bearcat runners

Kiner is 5-foot-9, 210 pounds. Michael Warren II, also a former Ohio Mr. Football winner, ran successfully at UC at 5-foot-9 and 223 pounds. Jerome Ford who could separate from defenses was in the 5-foot-10 range and 220 pounds.

He's the top returning rusher on the team

In 10 games, Kiner ran for 362 yards and five touchdowns behind McClelland. His best game was a 106-yard effort against Tulsa in a 31-21 victory. As a freshman at LSU, he ran for 324 yards and two touchdowns, with a high game of 74 yards against Central Michigan.

"I'm getting my speed up, getting these pass protections down, reading defenses and all that kind of stuff," Kiner said. "There's a lot that goes into being a running back. We do everything."

Many of his high school records could have been more eye-opening

At Roger Bacon, Kiner ran for over 4,000 yards in his last two seasons but also sat out 34 quarters due to lopsided leads and running clocks.

Once Ryan Montgomery heals, he'll face competition from him as well as Wright, Myles Montgomery. Stephan Byrd, Shaun Thomas, Victor Dawson and incoming freshman Manny Covey.

"The whole running back room could be breakaway guys," Kiner said. "We're all in here every day encouraging each other to get better. The whole room has the possibility of being the next great one."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Here's what you need to know about Corey Kiner as the Cincinnati Bearcats enter the Big 12