Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Here's what you need to know about Corey Kiner as the Cincinnati Bearcats enter the Big 12

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer,

2 days ago

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats did not have a 1,000-yard rusher last season as Charles McClelland led the pack with 861 yards in 13 games. The previous year Cleveland Browns draft pick Jerome Ford led UC with 1,242.

In 2018 and 2019, Michael Warren II ran for 1,329 and 1,265 yards, respectively. Under new coach Scott Satterfield's run-pass-option, several running backs are vying for carries to get to "a grand". The most productive of the group from last season is Corey Kiner who transferred from LSU last spring after initially joining the Tigers out of Roger Bacon High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wENp_0lCZ0xpx00

Here's what you need to know about Kiner:

He is one of two Bearcats on the roster to win Ohio Mr. Football

Kiner won the honor in 2020, just a year after UC quarterback Evan Prater won for his efforts at Wyoming High School. At Roger Bacon, Kiner was a four-year starter running for 7,130 yards, 10th best in Ohio. He is ranked No. 3 in scoring (772), rushing touchdowns (116) and total touchdowns (125).

He's among the Bearcats that have switched their number

Kiner sported No. 2 last season and this year has switched to No. 21. His high school number was 22, but that currently belongs to senior Ryan Montgomery who outranks Kiner by class. Ethan Wright is also a senior running back.

"Coach (De'Rail) Simms has done a great job teaching us this offense," Kiner said. "He doesn't just give you an ear-full every time. If you have questions, coach Simms goes slow and talks you through it. Sometimes that's what guys need. We don't always need to be chewed out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Zz4w_0lCZ0xpx00

His build is similar to recent successful Bearcat runners

Kiner is 5-foot-9, 210 pounds. Michael Warren II, also a former Ohio Mr. Football winner, ran successfully at UC at 5-foot-9 and 223 pounds. Jerome Ford who could separate from defenses was in the 5-foot-10 range and 220 pounds.

He's the top returning rusher on the team

In 10 games, Kiner ran for 362 yards and five touchdowns behind McClelland. His best game was a 106-yard effort against Tulsa in a 31-21 victory. As a freshman at LSU, he ran for 324 yards and two touchdowns, with a high game of 74 yards against Central Michigan.

"I'm getting my speed up, getting these pass protections down, reading defenses and all that kind of stuff," Kiner said. "There's a lot that goes into being a running back. We do everything."

Many of his high school records could have been more eye-opening

At Roger Bacon, Kiner ran for over 4,000 yards in his last two seasons but also sat out 34 quarters due to lopsided leads and running clocks.

Once Ryan Montgomery heals, he'll face competition from him as well as Wright, Myles Montgomery. Stephan Byrd, Shaun Thomas, Victor Dawson and incoming freshman Manny Covey.

"The whole running back room could be breakaway guys," Kiner said. "We're all in here every day encouraging each other to get better. The whole room has the possibility of being the next great one."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Here's what you need to know about Corey Kiner as the Cincinnati Bearcats enter the Big 12

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
'She is a phenom': Purcell Marian sophomore wins Ohio Ms. Basketball
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
The Longest Tunnel in Ohio Is a Modern Miracle
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash
Bowling Green, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Temples 84-54 To Set Up AAC Semifinal Clash Against Houston
Cincinnati, OH17 hours ago
Former UD basketball player building Trotwood sports complex
Trotwood, OH17 hours ago
Hoop star Dexter Bailey inducted in Xavier University Hall of Fame
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Tournament play starts today
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Lindsay Stone to join WLWT-TV weekend anchor desk in April
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Black-owned cheesesteak food truck added to concessions at TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Tiffany Wilson back on TV — at least for this month
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
915 Pub and Grill closing, Northside’s Tickle Pickle moving in
Fort Thomas, KY19 hours ago
Chandler Burger Bistro in Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Officers at shooting near home tied to Joe Mixon referenced ‘dart wars.’ Here’s what they are
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Samantha Cain awake, responsive for first time since Ohio Twp. murder-suicide
New Richmond, OH21 hours ago
On Today’s Episode Of Cincinnati’s Most Wanted: The Notorious Nuttle Gang
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Popular Pizza Parlor Opening New Location In Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Ohio teen suffers cardiac event during track practice, in critical condition at UC
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
Body found at Ohio landfill
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Exploring the best Filipino cuisine in Cincinnati: a guide to the top Six restaurants
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Sunman-Dearborn School Board Approves Transfer Requests for Stonefield, Moore
Sunman, IN1 day ago
Two Cities Pizza Company brings iconic New York and Chicago pizza to Third Cincinnati location
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
'Cincinnati Magazine' is out with its list of best restaurants
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Candy Shop Pop-Up Bar Opening In Downtown Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
A Cincinnati group's billboard message is sparking controversy
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Cincinnati Zoo hosting bourbon flight tasting event
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati Music Festival's Thursday lineup to celebrate 50 years of hip hop
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Cincinnati firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in College Hill
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy