Open in App
Anderson Township, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Anderson 'dart wars' precede shooting at home tied to Bengals' Joe Mixon: What we know Thursday

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtsA7_0lCZ0wxE00

What happened outside an Anderson Township home connected to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon remains a foggy picture.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has released very few details about the incident on Ayers Road that involved a home associated with Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Dispatch records show the juvenile, whom school officials said is an Anderson High School student, was hit in the foot by a bullet or bullet fragment. He is now recovering at home.

No arrests have been reported and no names have been released.

Here's what we know, and don't know, on Thursday.

911 calls: Chaotic scene unfolded during shooting

Recordings of 911 calls and other communications reports obtained by The Enquirer paint a picture of chaos as the shooting happens.

According to a dispatch report, a juvenile was shot in the foot or struck in the foot with a bullet fragment in the 7900 block of Ayers Road. A neighbor called 911 at 8:25 p.m. to report the shooting.

In the recording, the caller said three or four cars were blocking off the road and one kid was running around holding a weapon, possibly a fake one.

"Then he was screaming something and he went back to his car and he pulled out another weapon. It looked like a Kel-Tec (gun) or something, and ran up the back driveway of this house that he's going up and down," he said in the call. "Then all of sudden you heard him running down there and you heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop and then the three other cars sped off."

Just after 8:30 p.m., a Hamilton County dispatcher in an archived police radio recording said someone had called 911 from the area of Ayers Road and had seen several people running, one of whom pulled out a gun and ran behind a building. Several shots were heard, and all the vehicles at the scene sped off.

Anderson High School students playing 'dart wars' on Ayers Road

Less than three minutes after the dispatcher described the witness' description, a deputy came over the radio: "It's juveniles. They are doing dart wars. Slow everyone down."

Turpin High School principal David Spencer said in a Feb. 17 newsletter sent to parents that dart wars is not a school-sponsored activity, and it cannot be played on school grounds or disrupt education in any way. Anderson and Turpin high schools are both part of Forest Hills School District.

'Dart wars':Here’s what they are

He said the sheriff's office has been called at least once each year about dart wars for the past several years.

He encouraged parents to discuss safety with their children, noting many of the Nerf guns may resemble a real weapon to someone seeing from afar.

A Twitter account dedicated to the 2023 Anderson dart wars game tweeted about an hour after the shooting Monday that all dart wars play is to be stopped immediately and suspended indefinitely, "due to an unforeseen event that occurred tonight."

House tied to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon 'part of a crime scene'

Court documents connect Mixon to a house at 7950 Ayers Road. A warrant shows he was wanted on an aggravated menacing charge, with that address listed. The charge was dropped.

A trust is listed as the owner of the house on the Hamilton County auditor's website.

The sheriff's office confirmed there is an association between Mixon and the property, but hasn't said what association.

What we don't know

We don't know:

  • Names of anyone whom authorities believe to be involved in the incident.
  • If Joe Mixon owns the house, lives in it, or was even there at the time.
  • The identity of the student who was injured.
  • If law enforcement plans to file charges.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
911 call details shooting near home connected to Joe Mixon; attorneys seen at home
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Ohio teen suffers cardiac event during track practice, in critical condition at UC
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
Hamilton County prosecutors lose bid to put Elwood Jones back on death row
Blue Ash, OH18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Samantha Cain awake, responsive for first time since Ohio Twp. murder-suicide
New Richmond, OH21 hours ago
Arrest in strangulation death of woman whose body was wrapped in rug and thrown in Ohio landfill
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Joe Mixon’s house cordoned by crime scene tape; juvenile injured in Anderson Township
Anderson Township, OH4 days ago
On Today’s Episode Of Cincinnati’s Most Wanted: The Notorious Nuttle Gang
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Cincinnati firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in College Hill
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Ohio college student fights off armed home intruder, but suspect shoots dog on way out
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Middletown police warn parents, participants as Nerf Wars season rounds corner
Middletown, OH1 day ago
Police looking for critical missing teen from Villages at Roll Hill
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash
Bowling Green, OH2 days ago
Bond boosted for man accused of shooting, killing UC student's 2 year-old Newfoundland
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Family seeks answers after 15-year-old in coma dies from 2020 hit and run
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
1 person hospitalized; Officers investigating shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH12 hours ago
Exotic cat on cocaine rescued in Cincinnati neighborhood
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Cincinnati Police arrest second suspect in January murder
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
The Longest Tunnel in Ohio Is a Modern Miracle
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Westwood crash closes Harrison, Werk roads
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
CPD: Mother arrested after 8-month-old infant left alone in car
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago
Neighbors demand answers after 5 bodies recovered in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Morgan Wallen name-drops Cincinnati in new song, sparks question about mystery girl
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Dayton fire that killed 5 among city’s deadliest in last 40 years, records show
Dayton, OH1 day ago
18-year-old dies in Hamilton crash involving ambulance, report says
Hamilton, OH3 days ago
Burglar gets in bed with dog, then shoots dog dead when owner confronts him
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Experts warn of uptick in dangerous drug detected in items with fentanyl
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash involving Rumpke truck
Laurel, IN23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy