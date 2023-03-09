Open in App
Flat Rock, MI
The Monroe News

Murphy lifts Flat Rock in battle of Huron League co-champions

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News,

2 days ago

NEW BOSTON – Timmy Murphy went in for a dunk with just over a minute left and clanked it.

There was no way Murphy was going to avoid taking some ribbing from his Flat Rock coaches and teammates.

Rams’ head coach Rick Smith, with his typical deadpan humor, joked that Murphy’s mother could dunk better.

But it’s doubtful that Mrs. Murphy, a former girls basketball star at Woodhaven, could do some of the other things Timmy did Wednesday night.

The 6-5 junior had one of the best games of his life to lift the Rams over Riverview 60-41 Wednesday in the semifinals of the Division 2 District at New Boston Huron.

The dunk was one of just four shots he missed all night.

Murphy piled up 22 points and 8 rebounds.

“We felt going in that we had to get the ball into Timmy,” Smith said. “We thought that’s where our matchup was. … I am so happy for him.”

Murphy wasn’t supposed to be the focal point for Flat Rock this season.

Before the season ever started, the Rams lost big man Alex Gillum to a knee injury. Then sophomore standout Graham Junge went down when Flat Rock fell to Riverview on Feb. 17.

That forced the two teams to share the Huron League title and left a bad taste in the mouths of the Rams.

“We lost to them the second time we played them,” Murphy said. “We knew we had to play great defense tonight.”

That mission was accomplished.

Wednesday’s game was Riverview’s lowest point output of the season.

“I thought honestly if we kept the score in the 40s that we had a chance,” Smith said. “I didn’t think we would score in the 60s.”

That happened largely because of Murphy. The Pirates had no answer for him inside.

“Kudos to our guys for getting him the ball,” Smith said. “We’ve had pretty good success over the last six and that’s because of everyone from No. 1 to No. 13 buys in.”

Murphy also shared the praise.

“I am feeling great right now,” he said. “I had a lot of help from my teammates. It was definitely hard losing Graham and Alex.”

Flat Rock lost back-to-back games last week while trying to adjust to playing without Junge.

“Except for the COVID year, we have not lost three games in a row over the last six years,” Smith said.

Flat Rock blitzed Riverview early, bolting out to a 9-0 lead.

The Rams were up 12-7 at the end of one quarter, 31-19 at halftime, and 47-30 after three quarters. The lead was 20-plus for much of the fourth quarter.

Odin Nemeth had a nice game with 12 points and 6 assists, Rocco Breslin tossed in 9 points, Joey Godfrey scored 8, and Corey Lannon pulled down 7 rebounds.

The Rams take an 18-5 record into Friday’s 7 p.m. District finals against Romulus Summit Academy.

Summit is 21-2 and ranked No. 4 in the state.

“As well as we played tonight, we’ll have to show up and play even better and hope Summit misses the bus,” Smith joked. “They are well coached and very athletic.”

Flat Rock 12 19 16 13 60
Riverview 7 12 11 11 41

FLAT ROCK: Breslin 4 (1) 0-1 9, Lannon 2 0-0 4, Nemeth 5 (2) 0-2 12, Giroux 2 (1) 0-0 5, Godfrey 3 (2) 0-0 8, Murphy 10 2-3 22. Totals 26 (6) 2-6 60.

RIVERVIEW: McAlinden 1 1-2 3, Ja Tiberia 0 1-2 1, Doyle 3 (1) 0-0 7, Adams 1 4-4 6, Dorn 3 (1) 1-2 8, Spencer 3 0-0 6, Gallimore 4 (2) 0-0 10. Totals 15 (4) 7-10 41.

