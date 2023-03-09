Open in App
Brownsville, TX
Concerned friend sparked investigation into the 4 missing Americans

By Joe De Leon,

2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — On the same day four South Carolina residents were abducted in Matamoros, a friend was frantically looking for them on the U.S. side of the border.

Cheryl Orange, a close friend of the four victims kidnapped Friday morning, made a call to the Brownsville Police Department from a Motel 6, that potentially saved two lives of two of her friends.

“File a report either come down to the station, call or you can even file reports online,” said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department.

On Saturday, Orange called Brownsville police looking for help finding her missing friends.

Harlingen Wells Fargo bank manager sentenced for laundering $410K in drug money, feds say

They never returned to the Motel 6 off the expressway in Brownsville.

Her phone call began an international investigation into finding the four Americans who had been abducted at gunpoint from a Matamoros street.

“She actually filed a police report with us. At that point, when we filed this and citizen international incident, the first thing that we do is we notify the FBI. And then the case gets handed over to them for their investigations,” Sandoval said.

You do not need to be a U.S. citizen to file a report with authorities. The American and Mexican consulates provide resources to assist in these situations.

“They can go ahead to the American Consulate and advise them of what’s going on, and see if maybe they can actually start getting a few steps ahead. So those are the types of resources that are out there are available,” Sandoval said.

Matamoros economy impacted by kidnapping incident

Sandoval said acting quickly could potentially save a life of a friend or loved one.

“There’s always something that can be done. We have a very good cooperation with the Mexican police, with the Mexican government. I’m sure every border town here in the Valley has that. So once a report gets generated of something that occurred over there and something like this, it’s tragic. Yes, there’s something that can be done,” he said.

Without the efforts provided by Orange, Sandoval said things could have ended much worse.

“When she made the initial report, that’s when we found out there was Americans missing in Mexico. They have to notify us, if you do not notify us then there’s no way of us knowing who goes and who doesn’t go” Sandoval said.

Sandoval says if you have any concerns, do not hesitate. File a report with your local authorities immediately.

