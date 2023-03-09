Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
See more from this location?
ABC7 Fort Myers

FGCU women’s basketball advances to 11th consecutive ASUN Tournament Championship game

By Jaron May,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnORt_0lCYz65O00
FGCU Women's Basketball Via Twitter: @FGCU_WBB

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FGCU Women’s Basketball defeated Austin Peay 51-34 in the ASUN Tournament Semifinals at Alico Arena Wednesday night.

With the win, FGCU advances to its 11th straight ASUN Tournament Championship game!

The Eagles have won the ASUN Tournament five straight years and eight times in the last 11 years.

TK Morehouse, this year’s ASUN Player of the Year, led all scorers tonight with 14.

No. 1 seeded FGCU will play No. 2 seed Liberty in the championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena. Liberty is the only team in the ASUN to beat FGCU this year. It was a 88-78 loss in overtime at Liberty on January 21.

FGCU defeated Liberty in the 2019 and 2021 ASUN Championship.

Only 34 points allowed tonight is the Eagle’s third-best defensive performance this season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Myers, FL newsLocal Fort Myers, FL
FGCU focusing on defensive mindset to defend ASUN title
Fort Myers, FL10 hours ago
Cooper’s Hawk to open April 3 in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Dairy Queen In Fort Myers Is Giving Out Free Ice Cream
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Invasive Agama lizards spotted in SWFL
Estero, FL2 days ago
March 10 fishing report from Byron Stout
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Famous musician and illusionist coming to Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL12 hours ago
Lost wedding plate returned to Fort Myers Beach woman after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach, FL10 hours ago
Forecast: Near record heat again
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Lee County deputy involved in Estero crash
Estero, FL1 day ago
Naples woman wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket
Naples, FL3 days ago
Researchers studying the possibility of olive production in Florida
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Adopt Jovie: Pup in need of furever family
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Fort Myers country club members prepare for performance that’s been months in the making
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
South Fort Myers office sells for $8.3M
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Naples Florida Billionaire Is Selling His $200 Million Dollar Yacht
Naples, FL1 day ago
Fire destroys units in Fort Myers apartment complex
Fort Myers, FL12 hours ago
From rangeland to RV resort? Rural Alva grapples with pressing development
Alva, FL3 days ago
Things to Do: “Magic Rocks” at Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Sanibel and Estero election results
Estero, FL3 days ago
Removing cars from Naples waterways after Hurricane Ian
Naples, FL2 days ago
Baby crane left without parents in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL5 days ago
Annual Imagine Solutions Conference comes to Naples
Naples, FL4 days ago
Badcock Home Furniture & more reopens Naples location following Hurricane Ian
Naples, FL21 hours ago
Cape Coral canal covered in non-toxic blue-green algae
Cape Coral, FL4 days ago
FPL delays installation of power lines to Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
Curious pig found snorting around Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL5 days ago
Handmade signs on Fort Myers Beach could be removed by code enforcement
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
Authorities hoping to solve 23-year-old Bonita Springs cold case
Bonita Springs, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy