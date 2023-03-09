Open in App
Cold Spring, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Boys basketball: Nachamkin, Bradley star as Haldane rolls to Class C regional final

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal,

3 days ago

HIGHLAND FALLS - Sounding almost like a gray and grizzled basketball coach, Will Bradley bemoaned the inconsistent rebounding and ball movement, and lamented their offensive gaffes.

"We did well in spurts, but it can't come and go," the Haldane senior said. "We also need to be much stronger with the ball. We can't afford those turnovers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rebpm_0lCYz0n200

A pervading belief among the Blue Devils, from their actual coach on down, is that this team has yet to unwrap its potential. There still are mistakes that limit them and strengths that aren't fully exploited, the group insisted.

"Just imagine if we’d lost this game," Joe Virgadamo told his players.

Well, their comments afterward probably would have sounded like those on Wednesday evening.

The coach's question was merely a hypothetical to bolster their sense of urgency, after Haldane rolled to a 65-47 win against Section 9's Rhinebeck in a Class C subregional at James I. O'Neill High School.

Redemption run : Haldane beats Tuckahoe to capture first Section 1 championship since 2016

Surprise! Rhinebeck, thought to be rebuilding, turns heads with first Section 9 title since 2001

Despite the occasional lapses, the Blue Devils had control from the outset and never were in real danger of relinquishing the lead. The score, of course, sings the song of a squad that dominated and has peaked at the right time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSswz_0lCYz0n200

But a closer inspection, Virgadamo admits, will reveal "some things we need to work on." But it is encouraging that a team as impressive on a deep playoff run still has areas in which it must improve considerably. More impressive, still, is that it has the ability to do so.

"We've got a lot of talent and depth," Bradley said. "I don't think there's anything we can't do if we're playing up to our potential."

What it means

Haldane will face Section 11's Pierson in the regional final Friday, 4 p.m. at Eastport-South Manor High School on Long Island. When the Blue Devils last won a Section 1 title in 2016, they surged all the way to the state final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zXGl_0lCYz0n200

This group believes itself capable of a similar run and thinks it was within them last year, too. They're spurred by the memory of a heartbreaking loss in the section final a year ago and have made this campaign a mission for "redemption."

"Our goal was to earn ourselves a practice (Thursday)," Virgadamo said. "We've been studying the top teams in each section, so we've got a scouting report written up on Pierson already. They're long and shoot well… We’re gonna play hard and give ‘em hell.”

Player of the Game

Matthew Nachamkin had 20 points and eight rebounds and showed off his repertoire, from operating in the post to hitting from the perimeter and dunking in transition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sangn_0lCYz0n200

The versatile 6-foot-7 forward often creates matchup challenges for opponents, and his length allows him to be a disruptive defender.

Turning point

Bradley scored nine of his 17 points in the first quarter and Rhinebeck was held scoreless for a four-minute stretch during which Haldane built a comfortable lead. Bradley's floater put them up 21-4 with 2:04 left in the period.

Rhinebeck cut the deficit to eight in the second quarter but drew no closer. Each run was answered by a Haldane charge. Parker Ruger opened the second with a 3-pointer that got the Hawks within 21-13, and the Blue Devils responded with a 9-0 run that included two mid-range jumpers from Nachamkin and a 27-footer from Bradley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICsR6_0lCYz0n200

Matteo Cervone and Nachamkin typically are the focus of defenses and Bradley's early scoring "took some pressure off them," the senior said.

"It's super important for us to be balanced," Virgadamo said. "We've got four guys averaging in double figures and it helps spread the floor and makes us harder to guard."

By the numbers

Rhinebeck (12-7) ― Alex Kemnitzer scored 24 points, and Rocco Romeo and Aidan Prezzano each added six. Rhinebeck, an underdog presumed to be rebuilding, turned heads this season by winning its first section title since 2001.

Haldane (19-4) ― Cervone had 16 points and nine rebounds. Ben Bozsik added six points, four assists and four steals, and Ryan Eng-Wong had three assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjRTm_0lCYz0n200

They said it

"Our goals are set and we don't want this season to end," Bradley said. "I've been playing with Matteo, Ben and Ryan as long as I can remember and it would mean the world to us to do something special."

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Boys basketball: Nachamkin, Bradley star as Haldane rolls to Class C regional final

