Pulaski County, AR
FOX 16 News

People living in Pulaski County mobile home park say they’re blindsided after receiving 30-day vacate notice

By Jessica Ranck,

2 days ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark – Renters at a mobile home park in Pulaski County said they were blindsided after the new landlord sent out a notice to vacate, giving them just 30 days to pack up and leave.

“After 22 years, you just feel like you’re going to be here until the end, but it wasn’t like that,” Lydia Lane Mobile Home Park resident Patricia Day said.

Wednesday, Day said her and her family now find themselves packing up years’ worth of memories.

“It’s just overwhelming, I’m about in tears right now,” Day said.

In the last year, Lydia Lane Mobile Home Park was bought by a new owner.

According to a letter sent out to the residents, management had plans to renovate the space, slapping current renters with a notice to vacate.

“They taped it on our doors,” resident Toya Badgett said.

The landlord gave renters 30 days to leave, which is well within the rights of current Arkansas law. Still, families said they’re left scrambling.

“30 days? Where can you find something in 30 days,” Day said.

“[You have to] buy land, on top of that then you got to get it moved,” Badgett said.

Badgett said moving the mobile home alone could cost upwards of $2,000.

“It’s putting a lot of stress on me, and I don’t need that on my heart right now,” Badgett said.

Big Country Chateau tenants deliver letter to Little Rock City Hall

As pillows go into boxes and boxes go to the front, Day said she stays in the dark, unaware of the next place she’ll call home.

“We don’t know. We don’t know. We’re not really set in stone where we are going to stay,” Day said.

FOX 16 News reached out to the current property owner for more information on plans for the space and if any accommodations are being made for the current residents, but were unable to receive a response.

