Open in App
West Newbury, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Massachusetts middle school teacher placed on leave for allegedly grabbing student

By Susannah Sudborough,

2 days ago

The teacher is a staff member at Pentucket Regional Middle School in West Newbury.

A Pentucket Regional Middle School teacher was placed on leave Wednesday after allegedly grabbing a student in the hallway.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew, West Newbury Police Chief Michael Dwyer, and Middle School Principal Terry Conant sent a joint letter to parents Wednesday explaining that school administrators learned of a complaint about the teacher earlier that day.

Officials said the complaint was about an interaction between the teacher and a student in the hallway during a class changeover Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear who made the complaint.

The district began investigating the incident and contacted West Newbury police, officials said. The district’s investigation found that the teacher had allegedly “grabbed the student in an apparent violation of District policy.”

As a result, officials said, the teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the district’s and the police department’s investigations.

“The safety and security of our students is always our paramount concern. We

understand that an incident such as this may be upsetting to students and their

caretakers,” the letter reads.

Officials declined to share further details about the incident or the teacher in the letter, citing the fact that there is an ongoing police investigation.

Pentucket Regional Middle School serves the towns of West Newbury, Groveland, and Merrimac.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Town Requests AG, Middlesex DA Investigate Allegations Against Ex-Stoneham Cop
Stoneham, MA1 day ago
MA School Resource Officers take part in mental health training as Healey-Driscoll announce Missing Persons Unit
Randolph, MA2 days ago
New fraud charges filed against activist Monica Cannon-Grant and husband
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nashua police levy riot charges following investigation into February brawl at high school basketball game
Nashua, NH1 day ago
College student accused of stealing $500K while working at Burlington Mall store faces judge
Burlington, MA22 hours ago
Mansfield police ask for public help solving hit-and-run incident
Mansfield, MA17 hours ago
NH woman accused of bilking elderly family member out of $50,000
Nashua, NH1 day ago
Former N.H. bus driver accused of kicking, pouring water on students with disabilities
Hudson, NH3 days ago
Fight outside NH high school basketball game nets 10 student arrests, 3 charged as adults
Nashua, NH2 days ago
85-year-old woman accused in Acton hit-and-run ordered not to drive
Acton, MA1 day ago
'It's a no-brainer' says hero who confronted passenger who threatened flight to Boston
Boston, MA1 day ago
$50,000 reward offered for information regarding mail carrier robbery in Randolph
Randolph, MA23 hours ago
Man injured in hit-and-run in Rochester
Rochester, NH21 hours ago
State police: Man was racing on I-93 in Braintree at 120 mph when he caused deadly crash
Braintree, MA21 hours ago
4-year-old girl, adult hospitalized after crash in Worcester
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Police Seeking NH Couple Who Allegedly Moved Out of House, Abandoning Over a Dozen Cats
Manchester, NH1 day ago
Police seek vehicle involved in Worcester highway shooting
Worcester, MA1 day ago
N.H. teacher criticized for feminine attire and social media posts returns from paid leave
Concord, NH3 days ago
Police investigating after person shot in Dorchester
Boston, MA2 days ago
Three people accused in Londonderry robbery arrested after police chase in Massachusetts
Londonderry, NH2 days ago
Attack Broke Victim's Facial Bones: 3 Boston Women Arrested In Assault, DA Says
Boston, MA3 days ago
Lasell University Student Stole $500,000 From Employer, Used Money to Buy a Tesla, Pay for Trip to Hawaii
Newton, MA1 day ago
Chestnut Hill Business Owner Busted For Drugs Had Triple Stack Of Default Warrants: Police
Ipswich, MA1 day ago
Trafficker Trapped, 16 Kilos Of Cocaine Seized In Revere: Police
Revere, MA2 days ago
Violent incident on plane to Logan was last straw for Rep. Stephen Lynch
Boston, MA2 days ago
FBI searches Peabody "creepy doll" business and owner's home in Salem
Salem, MA3 days ago
$300 stolen from 70-year-old East Boston man’s SNAP account
Boston, MA2 days ago
Ghost guns seized in Burlington and Woburn; officials warn of dangers they pose
Woburn, MA3 days ago
Boston Police Commissioner Cox supports ending dismissal appeals
Boston, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy